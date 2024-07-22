Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park

The Friends of Hart Park – in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks – is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.

Two legendary Santa Clarita actors will be featured on the big screen: Harry Carey in “Straight Shooting” and William S. Hart in “Bad Buck of Santa Ynez.” Live accompaniment will be performed by renown pianist Ray Lowe.

In addition to the traditional silent auction, BBQ dinner, and dessert, there will be a display of never before seen historic Hart artifacts. Throughout the evening, music will be provided by the very entertaining Mild Bill and the Mild Cats.

“Silents Under the Stars” is the primary fundraiser to support the operations of Hart Park including the care of the barnyard animals and the rare Bison herd.

Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave. in Santa Clarita.

Further information and to purchase tickets, go to friendsofhartpark.com/silents.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...