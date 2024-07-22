Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park

|
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
The California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagle volleyball team, which included middle blocker Shelby Grubbs from Newhall, was welcomed to the White House on Monday, alongside other national champions from the past academic year, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of NCAA Sports Day.
The Friends of Hart Park - in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks - is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
Beginning Monday, July 29, crews will start the construction of traffic circulation modifications on two intersections, part of the federally-funded, Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.
Circle of Hope's Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of breast cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 22 - Sunday, July 28.
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
The California Department of Transportation announced the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 will be blocked overnight Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic Lake Hughes Road for paving work.
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County will be closed Monday, July 22, as the Court works diligently to repair and reboot network systems that were severely impacted by a ransomware attack first detected the morning of Friday, July 19.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has closed two beaches due to a recent sewage spill.
2000
- Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story
]
1952
- 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story
]
2001 -
Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story
]
Each year, since 1959, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors funds the production of a free holiday celebration at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Dec. 24.
Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes overnights Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic for paving work.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra and the Child & Family Center have all earned grants from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture.
Santa Clarita Public Libraries will host Tin Can art craft events at all three of the Santa Clarita branches July 23-25 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Sign up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Aug. 3, 8-11 a.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty.
The Canyon County Community Center will host "Celebrate," an events series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-9 p.m.
The Valencia Public Library will host a Teens DIY craft event for journals Thursday, July 25 from 3:30- 4:30 p.m. at 23743 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA 91355.
The city of Santa Clarita will present “Textura,” an original paintings and mosaic work exhibition by local artist Naomi Young.
Join Amazing Dog Rescue at PetSmart to meet the cutest, most amazing, fluffy friends searching for their forever homes, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
