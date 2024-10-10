Oct. 13: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks

The last of this year’s Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m. The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. This will include live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show-and-tell tables, s’mores and more.

Feel free to bring your own snacks or picnic, acoustic instruments and songs. (No smoking or alcohol permitted).

The theme will be “A Celebration of Indigenous Peoples.”

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

10700 Escondido Canyon Road,

Agua Dulce, CA 91390

This is a free program. For more information call (661) 268-0840 or email sbrewer@parks.lacounty.gov.

