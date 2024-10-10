header image

2014 - President Barack Obama uses the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the 346,177-acre San Gabriel Mountains National Monument [story]
President Obama
Oct. 13: Fireside Night at Vasquez Rocks
| Thursday, Oct 10, 2024
fireside nights vasquez rockscrop

The last of this year’s Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m. The Vasquez Rocks Natural Area invites you to an evening around the campfire at the Vasquez Rocks Interpretive Center. This will include live music, sing-alongs, animal meet and greets, storytelling, crafts, activities, show-and-tell tables, s’mores and more.

Feel free to bring your own snacks or picnic, acoustic instruments and songs. (No smoking or alcohol permitted).

The theme will be “A Celebration of Indigenous Peoples.”

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

10700 Escondido Canyon Road,

Agua Dulce, CA 91390

This is a free program. For more information call (661) 268-0840 or email sbrewer@parks.lacounty.gov.
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership

County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
Wednesday, Oct 9, 2024
 Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
FULL STORY...

Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County

Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
FULL STORY...

Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses

Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
The fall Science Talks Series Garden Walk at the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 9–11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Oct. 18: Garden Walk at COC Canyon Country Campus
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Saenger Associates, a retained executive search firm headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced the addition of two new partners to its executive team.
Saenger Associates Celebrates 25th Anniversary, Welcomes New Partners
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Just last week, the Santa Clarita City Council broke ground on the construction for the upgrades to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Laurene Weste | Exciting Upgrades Coming to Old Orchard Park
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
According to the American Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 6.3 million lost or stray animals enter animal care centers across the nation every year.
Ken Striplin | Adopt, Don’t Shop During Pet Adoption Week!
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
The California Department of Education has released results for schools in the William S. Hart Union School District for the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math. California Science Test results have also been released.
Hart District Students Outperform County, State Averages in Assessments
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has announced Ondre Seltzer, currently serving as the Interim President and CEO since July, has been unanimously selected by the SCVEDC Board of Directors hiring committee to become the new SCVEDC President and CEO.
Ondre Seltzer Selected as SCVEDC President, CEO
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Saugus Union School District (SUSD) Asset Management Committee Meeting (7/11 Committee) will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: SUSD Asset Management Committee Meeting
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Dangling Carrot Creatives' Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear, where darkest nightmares come to life opens to the public, Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. at 27000 Ave Rockefeller, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Grisly Garden’s Institute of Fear Now Open
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Come join the Wildland Weed Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, to feed local pollinators and wildlife.
Oct. 12-13: Volunteers Sought for Wildland Weed Warriors
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Legislators Renew Call for Chiquita Canyon Landfill State Of Emergency
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
Oct. 12: Register for ‘Girls Try Hockey For Free Day’
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers
Oct. 10: Arts Commission to Receive Live/Work Facility Update
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
Oct. 10: Circle K October Fuel Day Pop-Up
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25: 
Barger Issues Statement on Supervisors’ Approval of Supplemental Budget
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
 Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
County Department of Military Affairs Announces Strategic Partnership
CDPH Confirms Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu
The California Department of Public Health reports that a third human case of bird flu has been confirmed in California.
CDPH Confirms Third Confirmed Human Case of Bird Flu
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
California State University, Northridge students can now earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance, beginning this fall.
CSUN Now Offers Bachelor’s Degree in Dance
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
Oct. 9: Hart School Board Holds Regular Meeting
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
Oct. 12: SCVYO Presents Special Fundraising Concert
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
Oct. 9: COC Board Reconsiders Plan to Build Student Housing
SCVNews.com