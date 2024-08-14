Aug. 18: Morning Music Under the Oaks at Placerita

The Community Nature Series for August, presented by the Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, has been moved to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the picnic area.

Morning Music Under the Oaks by Kate Richards Geller will offer a fun outdoor music hour in the cool of the morning!=. Whether you love to sing or just want to hang out, bring your breakfast and watch—there’s something for everyone.

Bird watchers are welcome too, bring your skills and help ID birds by sight and sound.

Curious about how music can boost your mood? Come see for yourself. Geller has worked in medical settings, schools and centers, providing clinical services to groups of all ages with the goal of improving life quality.

No experience needed. Bring your friends or family and enjoy connection and nature. It’s all about having fun and making your day better.

Geller received her MA in Music Therapy from NYU in 1997 and maintains certification. Currently in Los Angeles, Geller serves as Executive Director at Urban Voices Project, a nonprofit that offers group singing as a cultural approach to address homelessness. She is the founder of a vocal improvisation practice called Sing for Yourself and co-founder of Inspired Music Play, a collective of early childhood music specialists.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center,

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA 91321.

Phone: (661) 259-7721

The Community Nature Education Series is presented every third Sunday of the month at 2 p.m., PCNCA provides a free educational program open to the public.

For more information on programs at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center visit www.placerita.org/news/.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...