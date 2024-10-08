header image

October 8
1858 - Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV [story]
Butterfield stage
Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
spaghetti-569067_1280

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.

Applications will be available on the program’s website.

Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations are food facilities that are operated bys a resident from their private kitchen. Once permitted, a resident can store, handle, prepare and serve food to the public, as allowed by tate law, similar to a mini restaurant.

“MEHKOs represent an important economic vehicle for entrepreneurial County residents, especially women, immigrants and communities of color, to create new opportunities in the formal economy,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The MEHKO program is a groundbreaking step towards allowing home-based kitchens to operate legally and safely, enabling countless individuals to turn their culinary passions into thriving businesses. By providing a pathway for microenterprise home kitchens to comply with health and safety regulations, we are not only nurturing local entrepreneurship but also enhancing the diversity and accessibility of food options available to our residents.”

“Sidewalk vendors and home cooks are part of the cultural and culinary fabric of our neighborhoods, many times being a primary source of affordable and quality food for residents while providing an opportunity for families to earn a steady income,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “Our Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations ordinance allows L.A. County to align with the state in creating a pathway for unregulated chefs to become permitted and builds on our efforts to provide guardrails that protect residents and brick and mortar businesses, while helping thousands of sidewalk vendors and home cooks benefit from our local economy.”

“Entrepreneurship comes in all different shapes and sizes and we want our policies to work for everyone. By permitting MEHKOs, LA County can open doors for new micro business owners, celebrate diverse local chefs, and help families make ends meet,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

“Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations play a fundamental role in advancing community health and driving economic empowerment. By supporting and nurturing small-scale food businesses, we create pathways for innovation and collaboration,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Through the growth of MEHKOs, we strive to empower food business owners with the skill and tools necessary to increase the knowledge of food safety practices when serving the public.”

Public Health’s Environmental Health Division will authorize permits and conduct annual inspections and complaint-based investigations.

Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations have requirements and limitations that an operator must follow.

Requirements:

No more than one full-time equivalent employee (combined hours of all employees does not exceed 40 hours a week), not including family members or household members, may work at the Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation.

The Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation operator needs a Certified Food Protection Manager certificate upon successfully passing the food safety exam from an approved and accredited organization and submit it with the Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation application.

Anyone involved in the operation must obtain a Food Handler Card Certificate from an approved California provider and submit it with the application or within 30 days after hire.

Food needs to be prepared, cooked and served or delivered on the same day it is made.

Prohibitions:

A Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation has a limitation on the number of meals they can sell, with a cap set at 30 meals per day or 90 meals per week, with a total revenue of $100,000 a year.

Reselling food to other food facilities is not allowed.

A Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation may not use a third-party delivery app such as Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, etc., except as provided in the California Health & Safety Code.

May not serve alcohol or food that contains alcohol without a license from the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Program.

A Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation is not authorized to run a catering business.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit http://ph.lacounty.gov/mehko.

Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County

Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting

Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting
Monday, Oct 7, 2024
The Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
FULL STORY...

Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV

Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures in the triple digits have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7.
FULL STORY...

Barger Honors Retired CEO of Homes 4 Families

Barger Honors Retired CEO of Homes 4 Families
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger recently honored Donna Deutchman, the retired Chief Executive Officer of Homes 4 Families, a non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to helping veterans and their families attain affordable housing
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
Updated Free COVID-19, Flu Vaccines Available in L.A. County
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Oct. 19: Free Drive-Thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27
Oct. 27: Final Day of Historic Saugus Swap Meet
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
Saugus High Marching Centurions, Color Guard Earn Top Awards
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.
‘Enhancing Your Digital Footprint’ Webinar Series for Small Business
Court Orders Pillowcase Rapist to be Housed in AV
The Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that Christopher Hubbart, the sexually violent predator dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist," is to be housed in the Antelope Valley.
Court Orders Pillowcase Rapist to be Housed in AV
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Canyon Country woman.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
Cougars Cross Country Competes at 3C2A SoCal Preview
Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer
Trent Rickard scored his first career hat trick as The Master's men's soccer team defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 at Reese Field in Newhall.
Rickard’s Hat Trick Wins it for TMU Soccer
Oct. 7-13: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
Oct. 7-13: Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Foothill League Football Teams Begin to Separate
Though each Foothill League varsity football team has one bye week during league play, which confuses the win and loss totals comparison at any time, there is some separation beginning to show – and things should become a bit clearer after Golden Valley meets Valencia this week.
Foothill League Football Teams Begin to Separate
Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement, in collaboration with COC's Golden Z Club, invites the community to attend the Non-Profit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Oct. 8: COC to Host Non-Profit Resource Fair
SCV Water Determines No Lead Water Pipelines in SCV
The Santa Clarita Water Agency recently completed a water service line inventory within its service area to document the material of the water service pipeline and fittings that come from the water meter to just outside of homes and businesses.
SCV Water Determines No Lead Water Pipelines in SCV
Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor's office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe.
Olive Branch Theatricals ‘Pinkalicious the Musical’
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Circle of Hope is painting the town pink in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting
The Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board will meet Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.
Oct. 8: Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Board Meeting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 7)
1849 - Jayhawkers encounter Bennett-Arcan party in southern Utah; latter makes wrong decision, heads through Death Valley toward SCV [story]
William Manly
Today in SCV History (Oct. 6)
2000 - Movie stuntman Richard Farnsworth, 2000 Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee, and Dr. Robert Rockwell, first COC president, die on the same day [Farnsworth story] [Rockwell story]
Farnsworth-Rockwell
Today in SCV History (Oct. 5)
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal
The Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: SUSD Holds Public Hearing on Teachers’ Union Proposal
Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures in the triple digits have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 7.
Excessive Heat Warning Predicts Triple Digit Temps for SCV
SCVNews.com