Public Health Announces Program for At-Home Food Businesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.

Applications will be available on the program’s website.

Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations are food facilities that are operated bys a resident from their private kitchen. Once permitted, a resident can store, handle, prepare and serve food to the public, as allowed by tate law, similar to a mini restaurant.

“MEHKOs represent an important economic vehicle for entrepreneurial County residents, especially women, immigrants and communities of color, to create new opportunities in the formal economy,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis. “The MEHKO program is a groundbreaking step towards allowing home-based kitchens to operate legally and safely, enabling countless individuals to turn their culinary passions into thriving businesses. By providing a pathway for microenterprise home kitchens to comply with health and safety regulations, we are not only nurturing local entrepreneurship but also enhancing the diversity and accessibility of food options available to our residents.”

“Sidewalk vendors and home cooks are part of the cultural and culinary fabric of our neighborhoods, many times being a primary source of affordable and quality food for residents while providing an opportunity for families to earn a steady income,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. “Our Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations ordinance allows L.A. County to align with the state in creating a pathway for unregulated chefs to become permitted and builds on our efforts to provide guardrails that protect residents and brick and mortar businesses, while helping thousands of sidewalk vendors and home cooks benefit from our local economy.”

“Entrepreneurship comes in all different shapes and sizes and we want our policies to work for everyone. By permitting MEHKOs, LA County can open doors for new micro business owners, celebrate diverse local chefs, and help families make ends meet,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

“Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations play a fundamental role in advancing community health and driving economic empowerment. By supporting and nurturing small-scale food businesses, we create pathways for innovation and collaboration,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. “Through the growth of MEHKOs, we strive to empower food business owners with the skill and tools necessary to increase the knowledge of food safety practices when serving the public.”

Public Health’s Environmental Health Division will authorize permits and conduct annual inspections and complaint-based investigations.

Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations have requirements and limitations that an operator must follow.

Requirements:

No more than one full-time equivalent employee (combined hours of all employees does not exceed 40 hours a week), not including family members or household members, may work at the Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation.

The Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation operator needs a Certified Food Protection Manager certificate upon successfully passing the food safety exam from an approved and accredited organization and submit it with the Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation application.

Anyone involved in the operation must obtain a Food Handler Card Certificate from an approved California provider and submit it with the application or within 30 days after hire.

Food needs to be prepared, cooked and served or delivered on the same day it is made.

Prohibitions:

A Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation has a limitation on the number of meals they can sell, with a cap set at 30 meals per day or 90 meals per week, with a total revenue of $100,000 a year.

Reselling food to other food facilities is not allowed.

A Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation may not use a third-party delivery app such as Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, etc., except as provided in the California Health & Safety Code.

May not serve alcohol or food that contains alcohol without a license from the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Program.

A Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation is not authorized to run a catering business.

To learn more about the program or to apply, visit http://ph.lacounty.gov/mehko.

