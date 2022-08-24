Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division is providing notice that that Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports containing personal information of approximately 806 Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees were posted on Environmental Health Division’s website.

The Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports contained specific personal information including name, driver’s license (or identification number), and potentially, date of birth.

After this error was discovered, Environmental Health promptly removed the Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports that contained personal information and attempted to contact those affected, although some could not be reached.

Those who believe their information may have been included can contact us at the Environmental Health Division’s Customer Call Center at (888) 700-9995 to determine if your personal information was included in the information that was released. Affected Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees would have participated in a Mobile Food Facility Inspection between July 1, 2020, and July 29, 2022.

Although Public Health does not have any indication that any personal information of Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge or Permittees was or may be used for identity theft, we encourage anyone whose information was included to take steps to protect against identity theft.

Public Health is taking the necessary precautions to protect confidential information. “Since the incident, we have reviewed and retrained our workforce on the relevant policies and procedures and provided additional trainings to prevent future incidents. Public Health is committed to protecting the privacy and security of the personal information of our Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees.

For more information, please visit the website.

