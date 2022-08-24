Public Health Notice on Posting of Personal Information in Mobile Food Facility Inspection Reports

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division is providing notice that that Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports containing personal information of approximately 806 Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees were posted on Environmental Health Division’s website.
The Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports contained specific personal information including name, driver’s license (or identification number), and potentially, date of birth.
After this error was discovered, Environmental Health promptly removed the Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports that contained personal information and attempted to contact those affected, although some could not be reached.
Those who believe their information may have been included can contact us at the Environmental Health Division’s Customer Call Center at (888) 700-9995 to determine if your personal information was included in the information that was released. Affected Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees would have participated in a Mobile Food Facility Inspection between July 1, 2020, and July 29, 2022.
Although Public Health does not have any indication that any personal information of Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge or Permittees was or may be used for identity theft, we encourage anyone whose information was included to take steps to protect against identity theft.
Public Health is taking the necessary precautions to protect confidential information. “Since the incident, we have reviewed and retrained our workforce on the relevant policies and procedures and provided additional trainings to prevent future incidents. Public Health is committed to protecting the privacy and security of the personal information of our Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees.
To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division is providing notice that that Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports containing personal information of approximately 806 Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees were posted on Environmental Health Division’s website.
CSUN opens its 44th season of varsity men's soccer this week with a pair of home matches. The Matadors begin a season for the first time on the Matador Soccer Field pitch since 2017 Thursday night when CSUN welcomes San Diego State to Northridge at 7 p.m.
To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on Sept. 15th from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Environmental Health Division is providing notice that that Mobile Food Facility Official Inspection Reports containing personal information of approximately 806 Mobile Food Facility Persons-In-Charge and Permittees were posted on Environmental Health Division’s website.
A testament to the city of Santa Clarita’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center have been awarded LEED Silver certification.
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford & Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the Gala to be held at Porsche Santa Clarita.
In celebration of Black Business Month, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita is recognizing four black-owned businesses from the 21st Senate District: Belizean Jamaican Cuisine, Morgan’s Naturals, TaxTackTics and CTM Connections.
Officers from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station have arrested Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, for felony child abuse. He was booked into the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at this time.
The opening game of the 2022 season for The Master's University women's soccer team did not go as hoped as the Southern Oregon Raiders defeated the Mustangs 1-0 in front of a capacity crowd at a windy Reese Field in Newhall on Aug. 20.
Porsche Santa Clarita, member of the Galpin Motors family, has unveiled its 1974 Porsche Carrera Targa “Safari” at the recent Werks Reunion event in Monterey, Calif. as part of the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge.
College of the Canyons has announced the appointment of longtime coach and Kinesiology & Physical Education faculty member John Wissmath as head coach of its women's basketball program, effective immediately.
The city of Santa Clarita will present a parent resource symposium "Chasing the High" Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.