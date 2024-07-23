header image

July 23
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline
| Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024

Call for ArtThe city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City’s annual Business for Artists Conference.

The City is calling for original artwork in any medium that investigates the essence of physicality and existence in the modern world. We are seeking artworks that explore the relationship between the body and its environment, emphasizing the significance of presence and absence.

This exhibition aims to delve into themes of identity, corporeality, and the sensory experience, prompting viewers to reflect on their own presence and the impact of their physical form in the space they inhabit.

Dates and Deadlines:

Deadline to Apply: Aug. 4, 2024

Exhibition Dates: Sept. 12, 2024 – Dec. 11, 2024

Artwork Drop-off: Sept. 12, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Artwork Pick-up: Dec. 12, 2024, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location:

Canyon Country Community Center,
18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Artists will be notified of juried results roughly two weeks after the deadline.

The City’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

Eligibility:

– All hanging artwork must be properly wired

– Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame)

– Maximum weight: 20lbs

– Artwork previously exhibited with the City will not be considered

– Mailed artwork will not be accepted

– Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork

– Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall

– Acceptable mediums include: Painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles, performance, and mixed-media.

– Artists working with video, projection, or performers must provide their own equipment

– This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Sales of Artwork:

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of their own artwork included in this exhibition. The City of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the City is approached by an interested buyer, the City will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no comission due to the City.

City Policy:

Per City policy, our contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit, and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. We proudly offer multiple exhibits around the City for local and nonresidents to showcase their artwork free of charge, in return we ask that our City’s policies are respected. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To enter artwork for the exhibit, click [here] to fill out the form.

Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures

Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
Beginning Monday, July 29, crews will start the construction of traffic circulation modifications on two intersections, part of the federally-funded, Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.
FULL STORY...

‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita

‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 22 - Sunday, July 28.
FULL STORY...

July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches

July 23-25: Tin Can Art Craft Events at Santa Clarita Library Branches
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Santa Clarita Public Libraries will host Tin Can art craft events at all three of the Santa Clarita branches July 23-25 at 5:30-6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 3: Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day

Aug. 3: Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
Sign up to volunteer today for the city of Santa Clarita’s Third Annual Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, Aug. 3, 8-11 a.m. at Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Volunteers
The SCV Food Pantry is in need of volunteers to help sort food, stock shelves, fill bags and distribute food to its residents in need Monday through Thursday and Saturday of each week.
SCV Food Pantry in Need of Volunteers
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
College of the Canyons graduating sophomore Jonah El-Farra has been named a California Community Colleges Men's Basketball Coaches Associations (CCCMBCA) student-athlete scholarship recipient for the 2023-24 season. 
El-Farra Earns Coaches Associations’ Student-Athlete Scholarship
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Chair Lindsey P. Horvath that directs the creation of an independent Ethics Commission and ethics reform measures to improve transparency and create greater oversight in County government.
Supes Unanimously Approve Creation of Ethics Commission, Reform
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
Zach Schroeder, the head coach for The Master’s University track and cross country programs, is stepping down to be closer to family.
After Historic Run, TMU Coach Zach Schroeder Steps Down
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
The community is invited to an SCV Senior Center Health and Wellness program lecture “Let’s Talk About Kidney Health” on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
College of the Canyons baseball is sending five players to four-year universities to continue their academic journeys and athletic careers following the 2024 season.
Five Cougars Taking Skills to Next Level
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
The Master's University baseball has signed pitcher Mack Skeels to join the team for the 2025 season.
Pitcher Mack Skeels Commits to Mustangs Baseball
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Drug-related overdose and poisoning deaths plateaued for the first time in ten years in 2023 in Los Angeles County, a new Los Angeles County Department of Public Health analysis of Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner data has found.
L.A. County’s Drug-Related Overdose Deaths Plateau for First Time in Decade
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
As temperatures soar in Los Angeles, so do the numbers of mosquitoes and their relentless, itchy bites.
Vector Control Launches Summer Safeguarding Campaign
Today in SCV History (July 23)
1982 - Vic Morrow & two child actors killed in helicopter crash at Indian Dunes during filming of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Twilight Zone Movie
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Picture this…a cozy blanket laid out on the grass, the warm evening breeze and your favorite film playing on the big screen.
Ken Striplin | City Cinemas Brings Back Movies Under the Stars
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
The California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagle volleyball team, which included middle blocker Shelby Grubbs from Newhall, was welcomed to the White House on Monday, alongside other national champions from the past academic year, to celebrate their accomplishments as part of NCAA Sports Day.
Former Hart High Standout Honored at White House’s NCAA Sports Day
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
The Friends of Hart Park - in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks - is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Beginning Monday, July 29, crews will start the construction of traffic circulation modifications on two intersections, part of the federally-funded, Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.
Santa Clarita Announces Upcoming Lane Closures
Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea
Circle of Hope's Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of breast cancer and raising funds to help those in our local community fighting this disease.
Oct. 19: Save the Date for Circle of Hope’s Annual Tea
‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 22 - Sunday, July 28.
‘S.W.A.T.’ Among Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
SCV SELPA Seeking Children with Disabilities
Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area
The California Department of Transportation announced the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 will be blocked overnight Monday, July 22 through Friday, July 26 from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic Lake Hughes Road for paving work.
Caltrans Announces Overnight Southbound I-5 Lane Closures in Castaic Area
Ransomware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
The Superior Court of Los Angeles County will be closed Monday, July 22, as the Court works diligently to repair and reboot network systems that were severely impacted by a ransomware attack first detected the morning of Friday, July 19.
Ransomware Attack Closes L.A. County Superior Court
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley through Thursday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
Sewage Spill Closes Two L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has closed two beaches due to a recent sewage spill.
Sewage Spill Closes Two L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
