Aug. 4: Call for Art ‘Body & Presence’ Exhibit Deadline

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for its upcoming “Body & Presence” juried exhibition, which will be on view at the Canyon Country Community Center during the City’s annual Business for Artists Conference.

The City is calling for original artwork in any medium that investigates the essence of physicality and existence in the modern world. We are seeking artworks that explore the relationship between the body and its environment, emphasizing the significance of presence and absence.

This exhibition aims to delve into themes of identity, corporeality, and the sensory experience, prompting viewers to reflect on their own presence and the impact of their physical form in the space they inhabit.

Dates and Deadlines:

Deadline to Apply: Aug. 4, 2024

Exhibition Dates: Sept. 12, 2024 – Dec. 11, 2024

Artwork Drop-off: Sept. 12, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Artwork Pick-up: Dec. 12, 2024, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location:

Canyon Country Community Center,

18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Artists will be notified of juried results roughly two weeks after the deadline.

The City’s Arts and Events reserves the right to change the project timeline.

Eligibility:

– All hanging artwork must be properly wired

– Maximum size 40” x 50” (including frame)

– Maximum weight: 20lbs

– Artwork previously exhibited with the City will not be considered

– Mailed artwork will not be accepted

– Artists must physically hand-deliver and pickup their artwork

– Per ADA compliance, artwork cannot protrude more than four inches from the wall

– Acceptable mediums include: Painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, photography, textiles, performance, and mixed-media.

– Artists working with video, projection, or performers must provide their own equipment

– This call is open to artists regardless of race, color, religion, natural origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status, or physical or mental disabilities

Sales of Artwork:

Each respective artist will be responsible for handling the sale of their own artwork included in this exhibition. The City of Santa Clarita or its employees will not be responsible for the sale of artwork. In the event the City is approached by an interested buyer, the City will provide the interested buyer’s information to the artist who will then execute the sale of their own artwork. There is no comission due to the City.

City Policy:

Per City policy, our contract states that artwork must be on display during the duration of the exhibit, and cannot be removed earlier. This is standard procedures and expectations within the arts industry for exhibits. We proudly offer multiple exhibits around the City for local and nonresidents to showcase their artwork free of charge, in return we ask that our City’s policies are respected. Early removal of artwork before the exhibit has ended will affect an artist’s ability to participate in future opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita’s art exhibits programs.

To enter artwork for the exhibit, click [here] to fill out the form.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...