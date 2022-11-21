Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off with $10K Anonymous Donation

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps kicked off the Red Kettle campaign with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 19. Captain Rafael Viana was joined by board members and elected officials, including the Santa Clarita City Council and Congressman Mike Garcia. The campaign kicked off with a huge $10,000 check donated by an anonymous community member.

“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest annual fundraiser of its kind in the United States,” said Viana. “This kick off event will jump start the giving season here in Santa Clarita. Every dollar raised in our red kettles will stay right here in our community, providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round that operate out of our outreach center on Lyons Avenue.”

It is not too late to be part of the local Red Kettle Campaign. Please consider donating when you see the red kettles and hear the bells ringing. Donations can be made in cash or through the new tap credit card system. You can also discover your new favorite holiday tradition by signing up to be a bell ringer. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in spreading Christmas cheer, while raising funds to help those in need, right here in our community. To sign up – call or email Captain Rafael Viana at (661) 210-1037 or Rafael.Viana@usw.salvationarmy.org.

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides a variety of resources for the community through food, shelter, addiction resources and more. If you are looking for ways to be the difference in your community, please visit SCVSalvationArmy.org. To stay up to date on programming, follow us on Facebook @tsascv and Instagram @salvationarmysantaclarita.

