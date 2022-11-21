Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off with $10K Anonymous Donation

The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps kicked off the Red Kettle campaign with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Light Up Main Street on Nov. 19. Captain Rafael Viana was joined by board members and elected officials, including the Santa Clarita City Council and Congressman Mike Garcia. The campaign kicked off with a huge $10,000 check donated by an anonymous community member.
“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the oldest annual fundraiser of its kind in the United States,” said Viana. “This kick off event will jump start the giving season here in Santa Clarita. Every dollar raised in our red kettles will stay right here in our community, providing toys for kids, coats for the homeless, food for the hungry and countless social service programs year-round that operate out of our outreach center on Lyons Avenue.”
It is not too late to be part of the local Red Kettle Campaign. Please consider donating when you see the red kettles and hear the bells ringing. Donations can be made in cash or through the new tap credit card system. You can also discover your new favorite holiday tradition by signing up to be a bell ringer. The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps is looking for volunteer bell ringers to help staff red kettle stations. Invite your family, friends and neighbors to join you in spreading Christmas cheer, while raising funds to help those in need, right here in our community. To sign up – call or email Captain Rafael Viana at (661) 210-1037 or Rafael.Viana@usw.salvationarmy.org.
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps provides a variety of resources for the community through food, shelter, addiction resources and more. If you are looking for ways to be the difference in your community, please visit SCVSalvationArmy.org. To stay up to date on programming, follow us on Facebook @tsascv and Instagram @salvationarmysantaclarita.
A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced today to 77 months in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million.
In a letter sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom today, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger expressed her appreciation for his recent State of Emergency Proclamation that directs Caltrans to request FEMA assistance for road repairs to the Interstate 5 freeway.
The California Highway Patrol is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 155 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 20 additional deaths and 4,862 new cases countywide.
The Valencia High School Marching Band and Color Guard presented RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Marching Band Tournament at the Valencia High School Stadium on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. The event included a "Salute to Our Veterans" ceremony.
Holiday season cheer begins with the opening of Roger Bean’s “Winter Wonderettes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts on the Newhall Elementary School campus, 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Work continues on the I-5 freeway improvement project in the San Fernando Valley from state Route 134 to Buena Vista Street. HOV High Occupancy Vehicle, or carpool lanes, are now open on I-5 in both directions between Magnolia Boulevard and Buena Vista Street.
Long time College of the Canyons women's basketball assistant coach Harlan Perlman, the program's 'heart and soul' and top assistant for 27 seasons and a member of the California Community College Women's Basketball Coaches Association (CCCWBCA) Hall of Fame, has died. He was 68.
Ella Brubaker scored a season-high 34 points as No. 18 ranked The Master's university Lady Mustangs Basketball Team opened up conference play with an 86-52 win over the Ottawa (AZ) Spirit Thursday, Nov. 17 in The MacArthur Center.
For years the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library has been helping the city of Santa Clarita’s three wonderful libraries by providing funding, logistic support, special programs, activities and manpower. We believe in the public library system and have a genuine love for reading and the promotion of literacy.
