Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference

L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
This year, we are taking our most popular event online with a free virtual event, filled with inspiration and empowerment, for the entire month of October. Girls can join from across Los Angeles County – and beyond! – to feel connected, inspired, and empowered.
Registration is free and required. Space is limited, so register [here] today.
From Oct. 1 – Oct. 31, L.A. County Parks will host virtual daily workshops, panels, and keynote speakers plus links to resources and activities to keep girls engaged all month long. Each week will cover a new topic to show girls that they can dream big about their future.
Here’s a preview of the topics we’ll cover each week:
– Week 1 // Women Leading the L.A. County // Women in Leadership
– Week 2 // She Got Game // Women in Sports
– Week 3 // Boss-ish // Women in Business and Entrepreneurs
– Week 4 // Shine Bright Like a Diamond // Women in Entertainment
– Week 5 // The Power of Her // Women in Politics
Girls can participate in virtual workshops and book clubs, join virtual watch parties of fascinating documentaries, listen to inspiring speakers and ask questions, and more. Girls are invited to join and participate in all events. The full conference schedule and additional details are coming soon.
Mark your schedule for:
– Monday: Documentaries & Book Clubs
– Tuesday: Live virtual workshops
– Wednesday: Videos related to the week’s theme
– Thursday: Live virtual panels of powerful speakers
– Friday: “Let’s Talk” videos and inspirational materials
– Saturday: Live virtual keynote speakers
The Girls Empowerment Conference kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 1, at 4:30 p.m. with “Women in Leadership in Los Angeles County” – a virtual speaker panel including L.A. County Parks and Recreation Director Norma Edith García-González.
Last year, over 1,200 girls joined us for the Girls Empowerment Conference. Don’t miss out on this year’s event with an exciting virtual twist.
