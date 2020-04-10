[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 10
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Reminder: L.A. County Parks Facilities Closed Easter Sunday
| Friday, Apr 10, 2020
easter closures -- coronavirus, covid-19

Los Angeles County parks and recreation facilities will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a message Friday from Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. García.

Garcia’s message follows:

This was a difficult decision as we know Easter is an important holiday for many park guests and fun tradition for L.A. County Parks. However, the anticipated high volume of visitors would make it impossible for the public to implement safe social distancing practices or prevent group gathering.

All Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation facilities and open space locations are closed on Easter, April 12, including:

The Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, South Coast Botanic Gardens, lakes, local and regional parks, their parking lots and bathrooms are closed on April 12 and will reopen the next day for passive use, such as walking, jogging, or leisure time outdoors for individuals or families.

Locations that remain closed during and after Easter (until further notice) are the following:

* All multi-use trails closed. For a complete list, please see https://trails.lacounty.gov/TrailsList.

* All play and sports amenities closed. This includes but is not limited to playgrounds, fitness equipment areas, basketball courts, skate parks, baseball/soccer/multi-use fields, tennis courts/pickleball, volleyball, and lawn bowling.

* LA County golf courses are closed.

* Park buildings & indoor facilities are closed to the public, including indoor gymnasiums, computer labs, multi-purpose rooms, classrooms, aquatics centers/pools, indoor golf facilities & nature centers.

As directed by the county’s “Safer at Home” Order and guidance from State and local officials, we want to remind all park guests that social distancing is required, and group gatherings are prohibited at all LA County Parks locations.

We are working closely with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure that our Parks community receives credible information and guidance during this challenging time. We encourage you to visit the Public Health website for information and guidance, available in multiple languages, on COVID-19: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact (626) 588-5364 or info@parks.lacounty.gov.

Sincerely,

Norma E. García, Acting Director
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
