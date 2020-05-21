Report Shows SCV Water Continues to Meet State, Federal Health Standards

Together with Los Angeles County Water Works District No. 36, we’ve recently completed the 2020 Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report. It is now available on our website, under the Water Quality menu, or by clicking [here].

Annual Water Quality Report

The State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water (DDW) requires all public water agencies to provide all customers an annual report on the quality of drinking water and to show how it meets federal and state drinking water standards. This report describes the quality of our local water supplies in the Santa Clarita Valley during 2019. It includes an explanation of the DDW requirements along with SCV Water’s test results.

SCV Water has posted the 2020 Water Quality Report on our website https://yourscvwater.com/water-quality/#waterqualityreports and is mailing or emailing notices of availability to our customers. Paper copies of the report can be obtained by contacting SCV Water at (661) 294-0828.

Commitment to Transparency

SCV Water remains committed to clear and timely communication with our customers about all water quality issues within the Santa Clarita Valley. We encourage you to review the report and reach out with any questions you may have. We appreciate the opportunity to serve you.

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 74,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018 when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at www.YourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Kathie Martin, public information officer for SCV Water, at kmartin@scvwa.org or (661) 513-1265.