Sept. 25: Free Ransomeware Webinar for VIA Members

An exclusive Ransomeware webinar “Ransomeware, Don’t Be the Next Victim!” will be hosted Wednesday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m.- noon by Shield IT Networks, in partnership with Lucas Insurance Services. It will be free for VIA members.

Discover the latest cyber threats targeting US-based businesses and professionals and how these threats jeopardize your organization’s reputation. CEO and cybersecurity expert, Scott Hagizadegan, will provide actionable insights to fortify businesses against cyber attacks.

Learn about Shield IT Network’s industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and stay tuned for an exclusive offer unveiled at the end.

Take advantage of this opportunity to gain actionable insights and take proactive steps to safeguard your organization against cyber threats.

This webinar will tackle:

Identifying and understanding the latest cyber threats affecting us-based businesses.

Strategies to safeguard organization’s reputation and sensitive data.

How Shield IT Network’s cybersecurity solutions can protect businesses.

To register for the webinar visit its website.

