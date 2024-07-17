Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway

As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) to provide school backpacks to families in need. Focused on aiding families dealing with financial burdens during the back-to-school season, they are striving to lighten the financial load by distributing crucial school supplies.

Since 2020, TLMODA has been partnering with The Salvation Army, contributing more than $1,750,000 to address challenges families face across the country.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with The Salvation Army to make a meaningful impact in our communities,” said a TLMODA representative. “By coming together, we can support students and families during this critical time, reinforcing our commitment to education and community empowerment.”

The distribution of backpacks will occur in the weeks leading up to the new school year at 43 Toyota and Lexus dealerships nationwide. Each backpack will be carefully stocked with supplies, procured by Walmart and tailored to the specific grade levels of the recipients, ensuring students have the necessary tools for learning. Additionally, all backpacks will include a $10 Walmart gift card.

“At Walmart, we’re committed to helping people save money so they can live better. Our associates jumped at the opportunity to bring our purpose to life and pack backpacks of school supplies for students in need,” said Steve Schrobilgen, Senior Vice President, West Business Unit, Walmart U.S. “With the Salvation Army and TLMODA, we can spark good for students and their families this school year.”

Last year The Salvation Army Santa Clarita distributed 96 backpacks to students in the Santa Clarita Valley and this year the organization will give out 100 backpacks to students for ages elementary to high school.

“We are honored to stand together in support of families who shouldn’t have to choose between buying back-to-school supplies and paying essential bills like food and rent,” said Captain Rafael Viana, Officer in Charge of The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita. “We’re grateful for a continued partnership with TLMODA and their shared dedication to making a difference in the lives of vulnerable families and students in need. Together, we will work to ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

Registration for the backpack distribution is now open at The Salvation Army Santa Clarita, 22935 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. there are 100 registrations available. Registration is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Distribution will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 8 at Frontier Toyota, 23621 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

