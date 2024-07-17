header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 16
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
| Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Back to School Bash

As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) to provide school backpacks to families in need. Focused on aiding families dealing with financial burdens during the back-to-school season, they are striving to lighten the financial load by distributing crucial school supplies.

Since 2020, TLMODA has been partnering with The Salvation Army, contributing more than $1,750,000 to address challenges families face across the country.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with The Salvation Army to make a meaningful impact in our communities,” said a TLMODA representative. “By coming together, we can support students and families during this critical time, reinforcing our commitment to education and community empowerment.”

The distribution of backpacks will occur in the weeks leading up to the new school year at 43 Toyota and Lexus dealerships nationwide. Each backpack will be carefully stocked with supplies, procured by Walmart and tailored to the specific grade levels of the recipients, ensuring students have the necessary tools for learning. Additionally, all backpacks will include a $10 Walmart gift card.

“At Walmart, we’re committed to helping people save money so they can live better. Our associates jumped at the opportunity to bring our purpose to life and pack backpacks of school supplies for students in need,” said Steve Schrobilgen, Senior Vice President, West Business Unit, Walmart U.S. “With the Salvation Army and TLMODA, we can spark good for students and their families this school year.”

Last year The Salvation Army Santa Clarita distributed 96 backpacks to students in the Santa Clarita Valley and this year the organization will give out 100 backpacks to students for ages elementary to high school.

“We are honored to stand together in support of families who shouldn’t have to choose between buying back-to-school supplies and paying essential bills like food and rent,” said Captain Rafael Viana, Officer in Charge of The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita. “We’re grateful for a continued partnership with TLMODA and their shared dedication to making a difference in the lives of vulnerable families and students in need. Together, we will work to ensure that students have the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.”

Registration for the backpack distribution is now open at The Salvation Army Santa Clarita, 22935 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. there are 100 registrations available. Registration is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Distribution will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 8 at Frontier Toyota, 23621 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway

Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to provide school backpacks to families in need.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera

Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
FULL STORY...

Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand

Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
The Nest Healing Art Studio at ARTree in Old Town Newhall is a free community workshop consisting of an hour of mindful, judgement free, art-making.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic

Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 12: Child & Family Center Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K

Oct. 12: Child & Family Center Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Child & Family Center will present its annual Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 8-11 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Following outcry from LGBTQ+ students and families whose local districts enacted “forced outing” policies over the past year, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today celebrated the signage of AB 1955: Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth Act (SAFETY Act) into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Signs AB 1955 SAFETY Act to Protect Rights of LGBTQ+ Students
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
As families across the country prepare for the upcoming school year, The Salvation Army in Santa Clarita has announced its continued partnership with the Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association to provide school backpacks to families in need.
Salvation Army Opens Registration for School Backpack Giveaway
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
SCVi, a TK-12 tuition-free public charter school in Castaic has announced an Ice Cream Social event on Friday, July 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school campus.
July 26: SCVi Hosts Ice Cream Social for Families
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
On Tuesday, July 16, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance, which will provide free legal representation to eligible tenants facing eviction in unincorporated Los Angeles County beginning in January of 2025.
Supes Approve Tenant Right to Counsel Ordinance
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
The WiSH Education Foundation, which benefits students in the William S. Hart Union School District, has announced that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming '24-'25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars.
WiSH Webinar Series Expands for College Bound Students, Families
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Mixer, alongside other business leaders from the Santa Clarita Valley, for an exclusive networking event at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Henry Mayo
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
Mission Opera has announced the fundraising gala, "An Evening of Elegance," will be held Saturday, Aug 3.
Aug. 3: ‘Evening of Elegance’ Fundraising Gala to Benefit Mission Opera
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
The SENSES Block Party on Thursday, July 18 will feature the theme "The SENSES Games."
July 18: The SENSES Games in Old Town Newhall
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
The Nest Healing Art Studio at ARTree in Old Town Newhall is a free community workshop consisting of an hour of mindful, judgement free, art-making.
Nest Healing Art Studio Looks to Expand
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Registration for the 29th annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo is officially open. This is an opportunity for Santa Clarita volunteers of all ages to help clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, one of the last natural, free-flowing river systems in Southern California.
Registration Now Open for Annual River Rally Cleanup
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
Don’t miss the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s annual Art Classic Gala - the largest celebration of fine arts in the Santa Clarita Valley - Sept. 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at The Center.
Sept. 28: SCAA Hosting 34th Annual Art Classic
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
Jhoanna Serrano left the Philippines for the United States at just 18 years old, hoping to give her then-2-year-old daughter, Jean Pauline, a better future.
CSUN Honors Mother’s Sacrifices with New Scholarship
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
The Master’s University Chorale, one of the school’s marquee music performance ensembles, toured through Texas this summer.
TMU School of Music Sends Chorale on Texas Tour
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Saugus High School Instrumental Music Booster Club is inviting the community to help those in need with its Clothes for Cash continues Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saugus High Music Club Clothes for Cash Campaign Continues
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
In celebration of a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, the 13-time World Pizza Champion and the undisputed greatest pizza maker in modern history, Princess Cruises, recognized for the Best Pizza at Sea, established a new Guinness World Records Title Monday for “World’s Largest Pizza Party” at multiple venues aboard its fleet of Love Boats with hungry guests devouring more than 60,000 slices of fresh-from-the-oven pizza prepared by the line’s master chefs.
Princess Cruises’ Pizza Party Sets New Guinness World Record
GSAC Ushers In New Era
The GSAC has announced several changes that go beyond the new schools that have joined the conference.
GSAC Ushers In New Era
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 15 - Sunday, July 21.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Six Productions
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Santa Clarita consistently earns recognition as one of the best places to live in the nation, boasting a high quality of life, strong safety record and a business-friendly atmosphere.
Ken Striplin | 2024 Public Opinion Poll
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
During its annual business meeting in June, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita passed a resolution regarding Chiquita Canyon Landfill.  
Local Congregation Urges Protection from Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
SCVNews.com