header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
March 9
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Santa Clarita Artist Association Accepting Applications for Scholarship Awards
| Wednesday, Mar 9, 2022

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is now accepting applications to all high school seniors in the Hart District for this years scholarship awards.

Students that apply must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in the arts field.

The Association will award three scholarships: $1000, $750 and $500.

During a 20-minute interview, students should be prepared to include written or oral synopses of artwork if presented via electronic device. Additionally, if physical artwork is unavailable, it may be represented through photographs.

Winners will be asked to have their artwork available for display at the Awards Ceremony.

Applicants should note the following important dates:

-March 20  Deadline to register for an interview and submission of artwork

-March 28, 29, 30  Interview dates, after school hours

-Winners art may be included in SCAA videos and/or other promotions and press releases

To schedule an interview and to submit your application for the scholarship, please email Margaret Raab: mjraabfineart@gmail.com

Please include the following information:

Name

High School

Contact information of the applicant

Post high school plans if known

Preferred date of interview (we will try to accommodate)
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award

SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
Wednesday, Mar 9, 2022
The SCV Relay For Life chapter was awarded the prestigious “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award for the West Region of the United States.
FULL STORY...

March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon

March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Holiday Home Tour League will host a fashion show and tea luncheon Thursday, March 31 at the Bridgeport Clubhouse to benefit Henry Mayo's Center for Women and Newborns.
FULL STORY...

Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society

Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas

Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
Now in its eighth year, the annual DUSUSU Foundation Award, which was co-founded by Santa Clarita siblings, recognizes the measurable work of First Ladies and Gender Ministers from the African continent and Caribbean.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wallet Hub: SCV Ranks Number 1 Among Cities with Biggest Credit Card Debt Paydown
Wallet Hub recently complete their survey of credit card debt downpay for 2021, ranking Santa Clarita as the number one city among those it surveyed. 
Wallet Hub: SCV Ranks Number 1 Among Cities with Biggest Credit Card Debt Paydown
CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence
Trauma, brought on by just witnessing conflict and war, can shift the line between what everyone think is right and wrong, and make committing violence against another person more acceptable, according to California State University, Northridge criminology and justice studies assistant professor Anastasiia Timmer.
CSUN Professor Publishes Research Illustrating War’s Impact on Public’s View of Violence
GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service
The city of Santa Clarita is thrilled to expand GO! Santa Clarita to a citywide service.
GO! Santa Clarita Now Offers Citywide Service
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
The SCV Relay For Life chapter was awarded the prestigious “Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay” Award for the West Region of the United States.
SCV Relay For Life Awarded ‘Pat Flynn Spirit of Relay’ Award
City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking high school, 9th -12th grade, artists, writers, creatives and students for an upcoming art exhibit at Valencia Library.
City Seeks High School Artists For Library Exhibit
Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan
Caltrans is looking for public input on its draft Active Transportation Plan, which identifies locations for bicycle and pedestrian improvements on the state highway system across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Caltrans Ask Public Input For Pedestrian, Cyclist Draft Plan
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 55 additional deaths and 1,157 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 21 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Expands Therapeutic Awareness Across County
Today in SCV History (March 9)
1842 - Francisco Lopez makes California's first documented gold discovery in Placerita Canyon [story]
Lopez
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Dr. Catherine Kawaguchi released a letter to school district families announcing the district will make masks optional in school classrooms and on school buses March 12.
Sulphur Springs Union School District Makes Masks Optional March 12
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
"Lilies of the Field," based on the classic novel by the same name, opens Friday, March 11, at the Canyon Theatre Guild, with a free champagne opening. The show runs through April 9.
March 11: ‘Lilies of the Field’ Opens at Canyon Theatre Guild
Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica
College of the Canyons Women's Tennis traveled to Santa Monica College and tacked on its eighth straight conference win as the Cougars bested the Corsairs in a 6-3 road victory on Thursday, March 3.
Canyons Women’s Tennis Wins Eighth Straight at Santa Monica
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Infections Continue to Decline in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 39 additional deaths and 852 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with nine new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Infections Continue to Decline in L.A. County
Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
Will you have the luck of the Irish and find a pot o’ gold at the end of a rainbow when SENSES Block Parties return to Old Town Newhall this month? The monthly themed events return for full season in 2022.
Relish the Sights and Sounds of Senses Block Parties in Old Town Newhall
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
An experienced curator with a strong track record of higher education leadership, Steven Lam will join California Institute of the Arts as its next dean of the School of Art. He’ll hold the Jill and Peter Kraus Distinguished Chair in Art as he succeeds longtime dean Tom Lawson in the school’s top academic role. Lam is scheduled to begin July 15, 2022.
CalArts Names Steven Lam Dean of School of Art
Hart District Announces Face Masks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.
Hart District Announces Face Masks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Discovery Princess Madrina, Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak, currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department. Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1
The minimum wage for workers in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning July 1, 2022, the county's Chief Executive Office announced on Monday. The new 6.4 percent rate increase was determined based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. This is the first increase calculated by the office following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016.
Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1
March 10: Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
March 10: Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Holiday Home Tour League will host a fashion show and tea luncheon Thursday, March 31 at the Bridgeport Clubhouse to benefit Henry Mayo's Center for Women and Newborns.
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
No. 7 College of the Canyons Women's Basketball had its season come to an end at the hands of No. 2 Irvine Valley College by an 80-43 final score on Saturday, with the Lasers using the victory to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tourney.
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
