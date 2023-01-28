Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board

The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its new Board of Directors for 2023.

Meressa Naftulin will become the new SCAA President for 2023 and Plein Air chair.

“Our organization has helped me in many ways over the past years. I’ve met other artists in our community, taken exceptional workshops at amazing prices, seen talented artists demonstrate at our monthly meetings, and learned about showing my work to the public. As president of SCAA, I am looking forward to continuing our lineup of events. We do a lot and we do it together,” said Naftulin.

Other officers include:

Charlotte Mullich – Vice President and IT/Website

Kathy Gonzales – Past President

Gloria Cassidy – Membership and Scholarships

Olga Kaczmar – Publicity

Gary Friedman – Programs

Lynda Frautnick – Gallery

Howard Marcovitch – Logistics/Facilities

Cheri Marcovitch – Hospitality/Receptions, Sunshine and Historian

Nancy Gallardo – Events and Art Classic

Laurie Morgan – Canyon Theatre Liaison

Tobi Beck – Newsletter

Patty Koscheski – Member at Large

Bonny Butler – Social Media

Jacob Sy Schneider -Next Gen

Lori Worby Krebs – Secretary

SCAA offers artists the opportunity to meet other artists and to get involved in the Santa Clarita Valley community art scene.

There are many opportunities available give back to the SCV community.

Here are a few volunteer opportunities at SCAA to consider:

Workshop Chair – This position will set up SCAA workshops in various media.

Gallery Assistant – This is a great opportunity for anyone to get to learn the workings of a gallery.

Plein Air Assistant – You will work with SCAA president Meressa Naftulin in coordinating on location outdoor painting.

Fundraising Chair – We are looking for someone who has fundraising experience.

Web/IT co-chair – You will work with our webmaster to learn how to manage website updates.

Join a committee for a short volunteer experience.

As part of the SCAA outreach program, we welcome newcomers and provide outstanding demo artists free to the Santa Clarita residents who are interested in art. These events are held monthly at The Main Theatre on Main Street in Newhall.

Visit www.santaclaritaartist.org for a schedule of speakers and for information on how to volunteer.

