June 15
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590
Lang Station
Santa Clarita Library Launches Self-Service Locker System
| Monday, Jun 15, 2020
locker system at Valencia Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library is pleased to introduce a convenient and user-friendly self-service locker system with 24/7 availability for residents to pick up items they have placed on hold.

The newly installed locker system is located outside the main entrance of the Valencia Library branch and features 69 locker compartments, along with a touch-screen kiosk.

The locker system will gradually replace the curbside service and provide the public with even greater access to Library materials at any time of their choosing.

In addition to the Valencia Library branch, the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library will have a locker system installed in the coming weeks.

To use the system, patrons will need to have their library card or library card number available, along with their 4-digit library PIN number to log into the locker system. Once they have entered their information into the kiosk screen and completed a series of prompts, a locker will automatically open for them to retrieve their materials.

Patrons should also be aware that they will be unable to retrieve hold items from the lockers if they have too many items checked out at the time.

If there is any concern about reaching certain lockers, please contact the library and staff will assign a locker space that meets desired height specifications.

Library staff is hard at work to develop safe and creative ways to continue delivering the services that our community needs and loves. Sanitation efforts on all high-touch surfaces have been increased, returned items are being quarantined for three days and staff are regularly wearing face coverings.

If you have any questions about the new locker system, service updates and more, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com, call 661-259-0750 or email libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com.
