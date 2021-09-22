Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years

The population of the city of Santa Clarita grew by 22.9% between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data released Monday that will be used to redistrict boundaries for various political offices in California.

The city added 52,353 people over the past 10 years, bringing the city’s population to 228,673 at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census held on April 1, 2020.

Growth in the city over the past decade outpaced the 16.7% growth experienced between 2000 and 2010. Between 2000 and 2010, the city grew by 25,232 people.

The city’s Hispanic population was 51,941 in 2010 and grew to 78,960 in 2020, now accounting for 34.46% of the city’s population.

Santa Clarita’s Asian population increased from 15,025 in 2010 to 26,799 in 2020, or 11.69% of the city’s population.

Black Santa Claritans account for a little over 4% of the city’s population, growing from 5,623 in 2010 to 9,192 in 2020.

Santa Claritans who did not identify as Hispanic total 150,196 people, or 65.54% of the city, a decrease from the 70.54% of the city’s population in 2010. People who identify as white alone in Santa Clarita in 2020 total 101,886, accounting for 44.46% of the city.

Just under 4.5% of the city identified as two or more races.

The city has not yet decided if it will migrate from at-large elections to district-based election for selecting members of the Santa Clarita City Council. If the city does move to district-based elections, it would use this data to create districts for the City Council seats.

The city has not yet announced its response to pending litigation surrounding the format of the city’s elections.

Carrie Lujan, a city spokeswoman, provided a July letter the city sent to the California Citizens’ Redistricting Commission in response to The Signal’s request for comment on the 2020 Census data.

The letter asks that the commission include the city in one district for various state political jurisdictions, like state Assembly and Senate districts, but does not comment on the city’s use of districts for its elections.

The state released data Monday for all cities, counties and the state as a whole.

