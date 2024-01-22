header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
| Monday, Jan 22, 2024

Ken StriplinThe Valencia Community Center – Coming Soon!

As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park. Last year, the Santa Clarita City Council approved a donation agreement with the YMCA to transfer ownership of the building at no cost to the City. Since then, our dedicated staff have been tirelessly working to transform this space into a facility that will serve as a community engagement and enrichment hub.

One of the key highlights of the Valencia Community Center is the inclusion of the City’s first indoor pool. This exciting addition marks our ninth pool in the City, and also presents a unique opportunity for year-round aquatic activities. The indoor pool, heated to a comfortable 80-degrees, will offer a diverse range of programs, from swimming lessons to water exercise classes. For those hesitant to take a dip during cooler months, this amenity will undoubtedly resonate – providing a welcoming environment for individuals of all ages to enjoy and learn essential water safety skills.

Beyond the aquatic offerings, the Valencia Community Center will house a variety of spaces tailored for different programs and activities. Renovations have reconfigured rooms to accommodate future classes, ensuring that the facility is versatile and responsive to the evolving needs of our community. We have also undertaken necessary infrastructure improvements and have beautified the surrounding landscape to create an inviting and aesthetically pleasing environment.

The Valencia Community Center will offer a broad spectrum of programming and classes, contributing to the expansion of our recreational offerings on the west side of Santa Clarita. Residents can look forward to the continuation of popular programs such as preschool and afterschool programming, contract classes, as well as fitness and enrichment classes.

Located just steps away from Summit Park, this Community Center will be a hub for residents across the City, as well as those who live within walking distance. Situated close to paseo bridges and McBean Parkway, the Valencia Community Center will serve as a gathering place for families to spend quality time together, individuals to expand their knowledge and children to foster friendships and engage in a variety of recreational activities.

As we eagerly await the completion of this project, I am confident that the Valencia Community Center will become a dynamic space perfect for learning, recreation and socialization for residents of all ages — a true testament to our commitment towards creating a thriving and inclusive City for all. In the meantime, I invite our community to follow the City’s social media pages for project updates, behind-the-scene tours, fun facts and more.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park.
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently.
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 249 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24.
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Got textiles or unwanted clothing unsuitable for donation? Drop off all unwanted clothing or textiles at H&M in the Valencia Town Center Mall.
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
The board of directors of Circle of Hope, Inc. is currently looking to hire a new executive director. Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the SCV cancer community.
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Do you have a passion for swimming, customer service and working with the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! Join us in February for swim tests and interviews.
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
With rain in the forecast later this month, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wants to ensure residents are prepared for potential flooding.
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
