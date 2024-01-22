Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update

The Valencia Community Center – Coming Soon!

As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park. Last year, the Santa Clarita City Council approved a donation agreement with the YMCA to transfer ownership of the building at no cost to the City. Since then, our dedicated staff have been tirelessly working to transform this space into a facility that will serve as a community engagement and enrichment hub.

One of the key highlights of the Valencia Community Center is the inclusion of the City’s first indoor pool. This exciting addition marks our ninth pool in the City, and also presents a unique opportunity for year-round aquatic activities. The indoor pool, heated to a comfortable 80-degrees, will offer a diverse range of programs, from swimming lessons to water exercise classes. For those hesitant to take a dip during cooler months, this amenity will undoubtedly resonate – providing a welcoming environment for individuals of all ages to enjoy and learn essential water safety skills.

Beyond the aquatic offerings, the Valencia Community Center will house a variety of spaces tailored for different programs and activities. Renovations have reconfigured rooms to accommodate future classes, ensuring that the facility is versatile and responsive to the evolving needs of our community. We have also undertaken necessary infrastructure improvements and have beautified the surrounding landscape to create an inviting and aesthetically pleasing environment.

The Valencia Community Center will offer a broad spectrum of programming and classes, contributing to the expansion of our recreational offerings on the west side of Santa Clarita. Residents can look forward to the continuation of popular programs such as preschool and afterschool programming, contract classes, as well as fitness and enrichment classes.

Located just steps away from Summit Park, this Community Center will be a hub for residents across the City, as well as those who live within walking distance. Situated close to paseo bridges and McBean Parkway, the Valencia Community Center will serve as a gathering place for families to spend quality time together, individuals to expand their knowledge and children to foster friendships and engage in a variety of recreational activities.

As we eagerly await the completion of this project, I am confident that the Valencia Community Center will become a dynamic space perfect for learning, recreation and socialization for residents of all ages — a true testament to our commitment towards creating a thriving and inclusive City for all. In the meantime, I invite our community to follow the City’s social media pages for project updates, behind-the-scene tours, fun facts and more.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the city of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

