header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 24
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
| Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Soccer Center
Santa Clarita Lil' Kickers play soccer at the Santa Clarita Soccer Center. Courtesy

 

When Scott Schauer opened the Santa Clarita Soccer Center nearly 26 years ago, he did it for a love of the sport.

“I opened up in 1994 because there was a huge need for a place to play soccer,” Schauer said. “Back in those days, there were signs at some of the parks saying, ‘No soccer in the parks,’ because there were so many people playing soccer and no place to play. So I opened it up just because I loved the game.”

While Schauer never expected he’d be closing the doors of the center permanently amid a pandemic, he’s grateful to have provided the facility to the residents, young and old, of the SCV, as it has been home to thousands of soccer players, from Lil’ Kickers to adult leagues.

“If our legacy was we were able to make a difference for even just one child, then that’s what we did,” Schauer added. “I have many memories that I will cherish forever.”

The center moved from its home of 20 years near Santa Clarita Lanes in 2015 to its current location on Rye Canyon Road.

Over the years, the center has also supported numerous local nonprofits, including The Michael Hoefflin Foundation, SCV Youth Project, Child & Family Center, Triumph Foundation, College of the Canyons Foundation, YMCA and AYSO, along with many more local community sports organizations.

“It’s really not me who helped all those nonprofits, it’s the Santa Clarita community that supported the business, and with that, we were able to support all of those nonprofits,” Schauer said. “All these organizations are such a great asset to our community, and I hope one day to be able to continue to support these great charities that have made a huge difference for so many.”

Though there were talks of a GoFundMe, Schauer said it’s too late to save the center.

“The bottom line is just: I can’t afford to keep a 26,000-square-foot building open with nobody allowed to come in,” he said, adding that any money raised would go toward paying back those who were playing when the center closed.

While Schauer said he’s sad to see the program go, he is thankful for every person who participated over the last quarter of a century, including his employees who gave so much to the center, with special thanks to the city of Santa Clarita, City Manager Ken Striplin, Mayor Cameron Smyth and Sen. Scott Wilk, who helped to keep the center open through the years.

“I wouldn’t be in this building if it wasn’t for (them),” he added. “I am not closing because of anything our local leaders could have done differently.”

Soccer Center

Santa Clarita Lil’ Kickers play soccer at the Santa Clarita Soccer Center. Courtesy

Soccer Center

Santa Clarita residents play soccer at the Santa Clarita Soccer Center. Courtesy

Soccer Center

Santa Clarita Lil’ Kickers play soccer at the Santa Clarita Soccer Center. Courtesy
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
09-24-2020 Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
09-24-2020 Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
09-23-2020 Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
09-22-2020 Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
09-22-2020 Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments. 
Mustangs Cross Country Adjusting to 2020 Scheduling Changes
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
When Scott Schauer opened the Santa Clarita Soccer Center nearly 26 years ago, he did it for a love of the sport.
Santa Clarita Soccer Center Says Goodbye
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child with priors.
Canyon Country Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child Molestation
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Update as of 1:45 p.m.: Thanks to the assistance from the media and public, the family of this unknown patient was located and reunited with their loved one.
UPDATE: L.A. County Announces Unidentified Patient Reunited with Family
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,892 cases in the SCV.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
%d bloggers like this: