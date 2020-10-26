Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway

The city of Santa Clarita on Monday began an expansion project at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita adjacent to the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

Construction work will include the building of a practice BMX track.

Residents and visitors should anticipate heavy machinery, dirt movement and building occurring in the area for the next few weeks.

The new Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita officially opened to the public on September 11, and has become a popular local amenity ever since.

The bike park is located among the hills at the top of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, near the outdoor basketball court, offering visitors approximately seven acres to ride, practice jumps and develop skills for both BMX and mountain biking.

The park is designed for riders of all ages and skill levels and is open daily from dawn to dusk.

To learn more about the bike park expansion, contact Public Works Administrator Nelson Vasquez at nvasquez@santa-clarita.com.

For more general information about the bike park, contact Recreation and Community Services Manager Lance O’Keefe at lokeefe@santa-clarita.com.