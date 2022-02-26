Saugus High Band and Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser

The 2022 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 for new uniforms for the band and color guard, a new tarp for the Color Guard for competition season and the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.
The band is partnering with Snap-raise for the online fundraiser. More than half of the $30,000 has been raised with two more weeks left of fundraising.
“The band and color guard have not gotten new uniforms since 2009,” said Rodrigo Del Rio, a student and member of the band.
Del Rio is close to reaching his personal goal, but would like to see more donations so the fundraiser can reach its goal.
“We really appreciate your support, this will help us offer a higher quality experience for all participants.” said Brian Post, group leader. “Raising dollars for extra curricular activities is very difficult to do but is vital for our program.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that 16 high-performing California middle schools have been recognized by the California Schools to Watch program. Another 31 schools reapplied to the program, demonstrated their sustained progress, and have been re-designated as 2022 “California Schools to Watch", including one local middle school.
The William S. Hart Union School District will hold it's regular governing board meeting Wednesday, Feb 16 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, "Zoom In." The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:
Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach, near Malibu Tower 3
Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
College of the Canyons women's softball outscored visiting Santa Barbara City College 16-1 over a two-game set on Tuesday, extending its win streak to four consecutive games behind the arm of pitcher Allyson Melgar and a hot-hitting Cougar lineup.
College of the Canyons received the second highest team score in the nation for the American Association of Two-Year Colleges Student Mathematics League Test, which is a two-round competition that tests the problem-solving skills of students against others across the nation.
As part of his government accountability legislative package, California Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced Senate Bill 1367 which would prohibit a state agency from awarding a no-bid contract to a company that has made a charitable donation on behalf of the governor in the preceding 12 months.
Los Angeles County residents with consumer questions, seeking information on foreclosure prevention, immigrant services, landlord and tenant assistance, minimum wage and worker protections, mediation, real estate and small claims concerns the Los Angeles County Department of of Consumer and Business Affairs has now re-opened for in-person appointments.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — Following two months of barren weather reports, California farmers received the most disappointing forecast yet Wednesday as the federal government warned many districts in the state’s agricultural heartland won’t get surface water deliveries in 2022.
A lost 1952 dance creation by Martha Graham herself, a primal artistic force of the 20th century, is reborn with the Martha Graham Dance Company’s world premiere of "The New Canticle for Innocent Comedians" at The Soraya on Saturday, March 19 at 8 p.m.
