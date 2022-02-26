Saugus High Band and Color Guard Hold Online Fundraiser

The 2022 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 for new uniforms for the band and color guard, a new tarp for the Color Guard for competition season and the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.

The band is partnering with Snap-raise for the online fundraiser. More than half of the $30,000 has been raised with two more weeks left of fundraising.

“The band and color guard have not gotten new uniforms since 2009,” said Rodrigo Del Rio, a student and member of the band.

Del Rio is close to reaching his personal goal, but would like to see more donations so the fundraiser can reach its goal.

“We really appreciate your support, this will help us offer a higher quality experience for all participants.” said Brian Post, group leader. “Raising dollars for extra curricular activities is very difficult to do but is vital for our program.”

To donate visit Saugus Band and Color Guard fundraiser.

