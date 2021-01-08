Saugus High Campus Closed to Students Until Jan. 13 After Three Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

During the Winter break from school, three employees at Saugus High School tested positive for COVID-19 and were found to be epidemiologically linked. This cluster was reported immediately to the L.A. County Department of Public Health (DPH), which provided the protocols being followed at the site to prevent any further exposure to staff or students.

Part of this process is to limit access to any possible room/area in order to allow for a thorough cleaning. Therefore, the campus will be closed through Sunday, Jan. 10. Staff will be allowed to return on Monday, Jan. 11. However, students, including after school athletic cohorts, will not be allowed back on campus until Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Only essential staff necessary to complete control measures directed by DPH are currently allowed on campus. This closure only affects a small number of students who would have been on campus, and they have already been notified of the change.