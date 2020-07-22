Scam Alert: Beware of Bogus COVID-19 Contact Tracers

Scammers are posing as contact tracers to get your personal identifying info, such as Social Security numbers, or financial info like your bank account number, Los Angeles County Consumer & Business Affairs officials warned.

If someone poses as a contact tracer and asks for this personal info, HANG UP immediately. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask you for this info.

Legitimate contact tracers are calling people who have tested positive and the county needs residents’ help to get this important information.

THE SCAM:

COVID-19 cases are growing in L.A. County. You might get a phone call, text message or email from a “contact tracer” looking for information about a supposed COVID-19 case.

They say they are working to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and need important information including your social security number, money, financial information, or immigration status.

THE TRUTH:

Scammers are impersonating legitimate COVID-19 contact tracers. Their purpose is to profit from the current public health emergency and they try to trick you into giving private personal or financial information.

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a contact tracer, remember the following:

* Be cautious of suspicious emails, phone calls, and text messages;

* Never provide an individual claiming to be a contact tracer any personal information about your finances, social security number, or detailed health information;

* Contact your local health department to verify that the call or messages are valid;

* Think before you click on any links;

* Be aware of suspicious attachments.

* L.A. County is doing legitimate contact tracing. But our trained public health specialists will never ask for a Social Security number, payment or documented status.

If you have a positive lab result for COVID-19, expect a public health specialist from L.A. County Public Health to contact you by phone to interview about possible exposures and to identify others who may have also been exposed to the infection. They will leave a call-back number if necessary. If they cannot reach you by phone, they will send a letter.

Answer Public Health’s calls and call them back if they leave a message. The information is protected and cannot be shared with others except in emergency situations.