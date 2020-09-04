SCV Deputies Issue More Than 40 Citations in Bike, Pedestrian Safety Push

|
Local residents want Santa Clarita to have more biking and multi-use trails, safer routes and a variety of amenities for those who walk and bike around the community, according to feedback collected for the city’s 2020 non-motorized transportation plan.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture will award arts grants totaling $811,600 to 40 L.A. County school districts, including the Mountain View, Newhall and Sulfur Springs School Districts and iLead Charter Schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Inspector General Max Huntsman told the Civilian Oversight Commission for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday that his office was excluded from observing the Dijon Kizzee autopsy, and that the LASD "does not follow the laws" designed to ensure independent investigations.
The earliest Santa Clarita Valley public junior highs and high schools could resume on-campus instruction, optimistically, is Oct. 19 — a timeline depending on a number of conditions, William S. Hart Union High School District officials discussed Wednesday.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Inspector General Max Huntsman echoed their repeated calls for more transparency and oversight Thursday regarding Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who they say has repeatedly denied routine public information requests and has been accused of personally threatening public officials.
The new Community Center in Canyon Country is reaching a major milestone as Phase III is set to begin on Monday, September 14.
The unprecedented number of visitors to public lands during the COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed agencies like the U.S. Forest Service, and officials are asking people to stay safe and clean up after themselves this Labor Day Weekend.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended the current extreme heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley through Tuesday evening as an intense heatwave continues to broil the Southland.
Los Angeles County beaches will be open Labor Day weekend, but face masks and physical distancing are still required, according to the L.A. County Department of Beaches and Harbors.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station traffic deputies wrote more than 40 citations Wednesday morning during a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Santa Clarita, according to authorities.
Three Santa Clarita Valley residents were named Thursday and two of them arrested on a federal indictment accusing them of defrauding a company in a $1.7 million embezzlement scheme.
1867
- Harald Sandberg born in Norway; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story
September is National Preparedness Month and the city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to take the time this month to prepare and refresh your emergency plans. You never know when disaster may strike, so prepare now for your whole family.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced that the company's Lief Cares Donation Program has provided 2,500 bottles of specially formulated Vitamin-C blend nutritional supplements to hundreds of Southern California-based field workers in highly impoverished areas, as a show of commitment and support for this vital and essential work force, particularly during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Santa Clarita is pleased to announce that the Community Services and Arts Grants Program will once again make funds available to Santa Clarita Valley based nonprofit organizations that provide community and arts services to Santa Clarita residents.
As 61 new deaths and 1,193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed countywide, with 5,459 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health highlights the importance of worker protections and reporting workplace outbreaks.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will once again serve as Emergency Cooling Centers.
The U.S. Postal Service’s Santa Clarita Processing and Distribution Center, along with other facilities in six states, is not quite ready for election mail processing ahead of November, an audit by its Office of Inspector General reported Monday.
Although the traditional Evening of Remembrance will not be held in person in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to watch the event at home beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
The 8U HARTbreakers from the William. S. Hart Baseball & Softball league finished 2nd at the American Fastpitch Association's (AFA) Southwestern Nationals in St. George, Utah.
Los Angeles County officials announced the drive-thru COVID-19 testing center located at College of the Canyons/Valencia campus will remain open Labor Day Monday.
The County of Los Angeles Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) is announcing settlements with three Southern California-based companies that operate two popular restaurants—Original Tommy’s and Pizza Hut—for violations of the County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, which covers work performed in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger joined Los Angeles County Fire Chief Darryl Osby, Wednesday, along with pilots, air crew members, and fire personnel to welcome two CL-415 Super Scooper fire-fighting aircraft that the County is leasing from the Government of Quebec.
The SCV Chamber revamps yearly Patriots Luncheon as a virtual ‘Salute to Patriots’ to recognize
Veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley business community on Veterans Day.
