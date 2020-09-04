SCV Deputies Issue More Than 40 Citations in Bike, Pedestrian Safety Push

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station traffic deputies wrote more than 40 citations Wednesday morning during a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation in Santa Clarita, according to authorities.

During the operation, deputies watched for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe.

Some of the violations observed by deputies included drivers speeding, failing to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalks, failing to stop for signals and a pedestrian who crossed the street illegally.

“Thank you to the citizens driving by that rolled down their window and told our deputies ‘thank you.’ It made them feel good that their efforts to keep our roads safe was appreciated,”￼￼ read a station social media post Thursday about the operation.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.