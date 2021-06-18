SCV Education Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Winners

The SCV Education Foundation awarded six Hart High School District seniors $10,000 scholarships.

The students personal goals, college majors and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education, and will be receiving the scholarships with thanks from the Backer Family.

Esmeralda Aguilar graduated from Hart High School and will attend Cal Poly Pomona in the fall. After obtaining a degree in Liberal Studies she will pursue her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher.

Briana DeLaMaza also graduated from Hart High School and will attend Cumberland University in Tennessee with the hopes of becoming a Special Education teacher.

Ava Kirchmann, our third graduate from Hart High School, plans to attend Boise State in Idaho where she will pursue a career as a high school English teacher.

Lauren Park from Saugus High School will be staying local and attending The Master’s University where she will major in Education/Liberal Studies. Her plan is to become an early elementary school teacher.

Hannah Watson, also a recent graduate of Saugus High School plans to major in Elementary and Special Education at the Grand Canyon University.

Samantha West, graduated from Canyon High School. She will study kinesiology at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo so that she can then teach in Secondary Education.

“This is the 33rd year the Foundation has awarded scholarships. In total, we have provided future educators almost $250,000 in scholarships to support their dream”, says Jackie Hartmann, Executive Director. “The SCV Education Foundation is proud to invest in the educators of the future. We are honored to award the Backer family scholarships to these incredible students and are grateful that they have chosen education as a career path. Hopefully, within the next few years they will be back in Santa Clarita teaching”, she adds.

