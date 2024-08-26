header image

1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day
| Monday, Aug 26, 2024

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The SCV Education Foundation invites business leaders, community members and parents who want to become partners in education, to spend a couple of hours shadowing a local public-school principal or district administrator to learn first-hand about the multiple roles school administrators play.

Partners will begin their day at 7:30 a.m. at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway for a networking breakfast and hear an updated “State of the District” from each of the five district superintendents. The five local school districts include Castaic Union School District, Saugus Union School District, Newhall School District and Sulphur Springs Union School District, as well as the William S. Hart Union High School District.

From 9:30 a.m.–11 a.m., attending partners will have an up close and personal visit at the school where they registered.

By registering as soon as possible, partners have the best chance of being matched up with the first or second choice school. The tax-deductible donation to become a partner range from $150 for an elementary or junior high principal to $300 for a high school principal and to $450 for a superintendent.

Event sponsorships are also available. Sponsorship packages are $500, $1,000, $1,500 and $2,000.

Principals and district administrators enjoy the opportunity to provide participants with a first-hand perspective of the local public-school educational environment. The SCV Education Foundation is looking forward to every school in all five districts having at least one partner with each principal this year.

For more information and to register visit the SCV Education Foundation website.

SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs

SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
FULL STORY...

Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool

Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
Registration remains open for the 4-year-old classes at multiple locations for the 2024/25 academic year at Primetime Preschool.
FULL STORY...

Deadline Extended for Make A Difference Day Project Proposals

Deadline Extended for Make A Difference Day Project Proposals
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has extended the deadline to submit Make A difference Day projects.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal

Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kullen Welch as the new principal of Valencia High School and Thomas Flores as the new principal of La Mesa Junior High School, as well as James Webb as the new assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High School.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood emergency as remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country have further complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply.
Severe Weather Strains Red Cross Blood Supply
SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Five athletes from the Santa Clarita Valley have participated in their first USA Water Polo Junior Olympics Water Polo Tournament. The athletes participated at the event held at the end of July in the San Francisco Bay area.
SCV Water Polo Players Compete in USA Water Polo Junior Olympics
Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Registration is open for fall youth sports classes at the Castaic Sports Complex for $25.
Registration Open for Castaic Sports Complex Fall 2024 Youth Sports Classes
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a grand opening ribbon cutting at Aroma Ramen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Sept. 11: Aroma Ramen Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have signed Golden Valley High School standout Scott Barlow to a one-year contract as a relief pitcher.
Golden Valley Alum Scott Barlow Signs with Cleveland Guardians
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
The Los Angeles County Public Works has advised Santa Clarita Valley residents that road work is currently scheduled 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Santiago Road between Sierra Highway and Soledad Canyon Road in Acton through Friday, Sept. 6.
Road Construction in Acton Thru Sept. 6
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and its Latino Business Alliance have announced its Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hart & Main in downtown Newhall.
Sept. 18: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of four productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 26 to Friday, Aug. 30.
Four Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, has announced its largest summer Caribbean cruise season ever for 2026, with two ships, Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess, departing from Ft. Lauderdale/Port Everglades and Port Canaveral respectively.
Princess Cruises Announces Expanded 2026 Caribbean Season
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Tickets are available for purchase for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy performance scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
Sept. 14: Tickets Available for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
The Governing Board of the Saugus Union School District approved Resolution 2024-2025 #15 in a special meeting held on Thursday, Aug. 1 ordering a school facilities bond measure be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 ballot.
SUSD to Host Community Meetings on Facility Needs
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Stephen Mather
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
The Youth Grove is a solemn place within Central Park where pillars shaped like tree stumps circle around a center monument.
Ken Striplin | Remembering Young Lives Lost
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Marching On, a barbeque and live music fundraiser to benefit the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will be held Saturday, Spet. 21.
Sept. 21: Marching On BBQ, Music Fundraiser for Veteran Collaborative
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host a Health and Wellness lecture "Supporting Grandparents Who are Raising Their Grandchildren" Wednesday, Aug. 28 1-2 p.m.
Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
The Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has installed its 2024-25 board of directors.
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Installs 2024-25 Board
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative which has been providing services to veterans, active-duty military and their families since 2018 from an office on Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita has moved to a new location.
Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Moves to New Home
Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host the Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique Friday, Sept. 6, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Senior Center Courtyard at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita CA, 91350.
Sept. 6: Bella Vida Needlecraft Group Boutique
Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree
Beginning Thursdays, Aug. 29 through Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. - Noon, ARTree Community Arts Center will host Acrylic Painting Technique Classes for ages 18 and up.
Acrylic Painting Technique Classes at ARTree
Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Registration remains open for the 4-year-old classes at multiple locations for the 2024/25 academic year at Primetime Preschool.
Registration Still Open for Primetime Preschool
Today in SCV History (Aug. 24)
1974 - Covering a section of the 1933 Ridge Route Alternate (US 99), Pyramid Lake opens to the public [story]
Pyramid Lake
Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off
Come prove which ribs reign supreme at the Agua Dulce Winery which is hosting a Rib Cook-Off event Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m.
Sept. 21: Agua Dulce Winery Rib Cook-Off
