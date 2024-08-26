Oct. 3: SCV Education Foundation Principal for a Day

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced registration is open for the annual Principal for a Day fundraising event to be held on Thursday, Oct. 3.

The SCV Education Foundation invites business leaders, community members and parents who want to become partners in education, to spend a couple of hours shadowing a local public-school principal or district administrator to learn first-hand about the multiple roles school administrators play.

Partners will begin their day at 7:30 a.m. at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway for a networking breakfast and hear an updated “State of the District” from each of the five district superintendents. The five local school districts include Castaic Union School District, Saugus Union School District, Newhall School District and Sulphur Springs Union School District, as well as the William S. Hart Union High School District.

From 9:30 a.m.–11 a.m., attending partners will have an up close and personal visit at the school where they registered.

By registering as soon as possible, partners have the best chance of being matched up with the first or second choice school. The tax-deductible donation to become a partner range from $150 for an elementary or junior high principal to $300 for a high school principal and to $450 for a superintendent.

Event sponsorships are also available. Sponsorship packages are $500, $1,000, $1,500 and $2,000.

Principals and district administrators enjoy the opportunity to provide participants with a first-hand perspective of the local public-school educational environment. The SCV Education Foundation is looking forward to every school in all five districts having at least one partner with each principal this year.

For more information and to register visit the SCV Education Foundation website.

