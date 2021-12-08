SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 has donated $2,000 worth of Walmart and Lowe’s gift cards to the SCVSC.

This was part of a $3,000 grant from the Elks International. These cards will be available to veterans in the Santa Clarita Valley through the Veteran Center located on Lyons Avenue in Newhall.

The Elks Lodge #2379 has been supporting the SCVSC for the past three years and additionally provides weekly food donations for our food pantry.

It is through partnerships like this that enable the Collaborative to continue serving veterans, active-duty military and their families in the Santa Clarita Valley.

About the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of dedicated businessmen and women, non-profit organizations, and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active-duty military and their families who have given and sacrificed so much for their country.

