Los Angeles Will Distribute 1,000 Laptops to Military Veterans
| Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Water drop


The County is thrilled to announce the success of its Laptops for Veterans campaign, which is providing free laptops to military veterans this holiday season.

Delete The Divide is an initiative led by the County of Los Angeles to advance digital equity in undeserved communities.

The initiative includes a range of support programs and services, including the issuance of laptops to households in need.

The campaign launched on Nov. 28, announcing the first 1,000 veterans to submit a completed needs assessment form would receive a free laptop. The response was overwhelming, with all spots filled within just three days by veterans representing the various military branches: Air Force, Army, Marines, Navy, Space Force, and U.S. Coast Guard. This response underscores the critical need for technology access among veterans. Whether it’s reconnecting with loved ones during the holidays, accessing health care and benefits, job opportunities, and pursuing online education, County veterans can do just that, thanks to this program.

The laptops will be distributed at 15 County Library locations by the County’s Delete The Divide staff. These devices are funded by the County’s general fund with approval from the Board of Supervisors.

Delete The Divide has provided more than 2,500 free laptops across the County to students, seniors, families, veterans, community-based organizations, and people experiencing homelessness. In 2024, the goal is to distribute an additional 7,500 new laptops to constituents in need with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and a grant from the California Public Utilities Commission.

Who:

-Antonio Chapa, District Director/Veterans Liaison, Office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, First District

-Selwyn Hollins, Director, Los Angeles County Internal Services Department

-Jim Zenner, Director, Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

-Military veterans that have pre-registered and received a code will claim their laptops at a designated County Library.

What: Free laptop distribution to pre-registered military veterans in need.

When: Dec. 22 and 23, 2023, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (both days)

-Media interviews available on Dec. 22, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at City Terrace Library, 4025 E City Terrace Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90063

Where: Laptops will be distributed at the following County library locations. A free laptop will be issued to each pre-registered veteran who received a claim code to pick up the device at a specifically assigned library.

-A C Bilbrew Library, 150 E El Segundo Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90061

-Chet Holifield Library, 1060 S Greenwood Ave, Montebello, CA 90640 (only Friday)

-City Terrace Library, 4025 E City Terrace Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90063

-Claremont Helen Renwick Library, 208 N Harvard Ave, Claremont, CA 91711

-Duarte Library, 1301 Buena Vista St, Duarte, CA 91010

-East Rancho Dominguez Library, 4420 E Rose St, East Rancho Dominguez, CA 90221

-Hawaiian Gardens Library, 11940 Carson St, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716

-La Puente Library, 15920 E Central Ave, La Puente, CA 91744

-Lancaster Library, 601 W Lancaster Blvd, Lancaster, CA 93534

-Lawndale Library, 14615 Burin Ave, Lawndale, CA 90260

-San Fernando Library, 217 N Maclay Ave, San Fernando, CA 91340

-South Whittier Library, 11543 Colima Road, Whittier, CA 90604

-Stevenson Ranch Library, 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

-View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library, 3854 W 54th St, Los Angeles, CA 90043

-West Hollywood Library, 625 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Parking is available on-site or in the surrounding area of each location.

Visit the website and spread the word about this important initiative. For general information email info@deletethedivide.org.
