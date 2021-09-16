header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 16
1872 - Mitchell adobe home in Soledad Canyon area first used as schoolhouse; genesis of 1879 Sulphur Springs School District [story]
Mitchell adobe
SCV High School Football Week Five Preview
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Saugus' Sebastian Dallaire
Saugus' Sebastian Dallaire (13) powers through a tackle during Friday's game against Camarillo. September 03, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

 

If the teams are still having trouble figuring out their schemes, right now would be a very good time to turn it around: Foothill League competition starts next week.

Here is a preview of this week’s games, the final week of non-league competition for the Foothill League teams:

Saugus vs. Oxnard

The Saugus Centurions (3-1), who are tied for the best record among Foothill League teams, are scheduled to play at home against the Oxnard Yellowjackets (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at College of the Canyons. The Centurions are coming off a 21-10 loss, their first loss of the season, to Simi Valley, but have still proven they have a strong defense, only giving up 28 points so far. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 43-7 loss to Camarillo.

Centurions quarterback Sebastian Dallaire is coming off a one-touchdown, three-interception game while throwing for 147 yards. Wide receiver Khai Ky-yeith helped account for the only touchdown of the game for the Centurions to go along with his four catches for 40 yards. The Centurions’ defense also came up with three interceptions of their own.

West Ranch vs. Crespi

The West Ranch Wildcats (3-1), who are also tied for the best record among Foothill League teams, are scheduled to play on the road against the Crespi Celts (0-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Crespi. The Wildcats are coming off a three-game win streak, which was capped with a 62-38 victory against Pacifica, while the Celts still struggle to find their first win.

Wildcats quarterback Ryan Staub had himself a game, finishing with 455 yards on 20 completions to go along with his six touchdowns and one interception. Staub also did work on the ground, finishing with 75 yards on two carries, including a 72-yard rushing touchdown. Wide receiver Dylan Cotti led all receivers with seven catches for 155 yards to go with his three touchdowns. Cornerback Maverick Diaz came up with the lone interception for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats look for four in a row against the Celts.

Canyon vs. Kennedy

The Canyon Cowboys (2-1) have the third-best non-league record among Foothill League teams and are scheduled to play against the Kennedy Fighting Irish (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Canyon. The Cowboys have won two games in a row and are coming off a 23-22 victory against Palmdale. The Fighting Irish are coming off a 44-36 victory against La Salle.

Canyon's Corbett Mcdaniel

Canyon’s Corbett Mcdaniel (34) sprints ahead of pursuing St. Genevieve player during Friday’s game. August 27, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Cowboys quarterback Landon Naasz finished with 225 yards on 14 completions to go along with his three touchdowns. Wide receiver Dominic Burton finished with four catches for 107 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys’ defense was all over the ball, coming up with three fumbles on the game.

The Cowboys look for three in a row against the Fighting Irish.

Golden Valley vs. Simi Valley

The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1) are scheduled to play the Simi Valley Pioneers (4-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Simi Valley. The Grizzlies are coming off a 20-19 loss to Rio Mesa while the Pioneers will look for five in a row after a win against Saugus.

Grizzlies quarterback Ryan Garcia finished with 63 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Running back Jared Giles led the ground attack with 85 rushing yards and one touchdown. The Grizzlies’ defense came to play, forcing five turnovers throughout the course of the game (three fumbles, two interceptions) despite not being able to come up with the win.

The Grizzlies will look to keep the same game plan on defense against the Pioneers.

Valencia vs. Villa Park

The Valencia Vikings (1-1) are scheduled for a powerhouse matchup against the Villa Park Spartans (3-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Valencia. The Vikings, currently ranked 49 in the state according to Maxpreps, are coming off a 31-28 loss to Rancho Cucamonga. The Spartans, ranked 43 in the state, are coming off a 55-26 win against Silverado and are looking for their fourth win in a row.

Vikings quarterback Tyler Voss is coming off a 353-yard passing game off 27 completions to go along with his three touchdowns and one interception while also accounting for 34 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Kaden Bassett led the receiving corps with five catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Hart vs. St. Bonaventure

The Hart Indians (1-1) are scheduled to play against the St. Bonaventure Seraphs (3-0) on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. at College of the Canyons. The Indians are coming off a 21-7 loss to Moorpark while the Seraphs are coming off a 37-0 victory against Notre Dame.

Hart wide receiver Daniel Larkins

Hart wide receiver Daniel Larkins (11) evades a tackle by Granada Hills corner back Isaiah Matallana (2) at College of the Canyons on Friday, 082721. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Indians were up 7-6 entering the third quarter, but with lack of depth and players getting tired, the Indians succumbed to the Highlanders, giving up two more touchdowns in the process.

The Indians will look for additional depth to help end the hot streak of the Seraphs.

Trinity vs. St. Monica

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (2-1) are scheduled to face the St. Monica Mariners (1-2) on Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Monica. The Knights are coming off a 51-7 win against Poly while the Mariners are coming off a 50-31 loss to Hamilton.

Knights quarterback Will Jackson finished with 12 completions on 14 attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns while also running in a 3-yard touchdown. Wide receiver AJ Horning had a day with seven catches for 192 yards to go along with his four touchdowns.

The Knights will look to continue their offensive explosion against the Mariners.

Santa Clarita Christian School vs. Mojave

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (0-2) are scheduled to play against the Mojave Mustangs (0-0) on Saturday at 3:15 at West Ranch. The Cardinals are coming off a 70-6 loss to Grace Brethren as Mojave looks to play their first game of the season.

Cardinals quarterback Cadden Rappleye finished with 165 yards on 12 completions and one touchdown. Wide receiver Landon Hermanson finished with six catches to go with his 95 yards and hauled in one touchdown. Defensive lineman Tommy Patton led the team with 11 tackles, including two tackles for loss.

The Cardinals look for their first win of the season against the Mustangs.

Castaic vs. Vasquez

The Castaic Coyotes (2-1) are scheduled to play against the Vasquez Mustangs (0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Vasquez. The Coyotes are coming off a 41-0 win against St. Genevieve while the Mustangs are coming off a 59-12 loss to Lancaster.

Coyotes quarterback Tyler Soles finished the day with seven completions to go along with his 112 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Anthony Martinez had a 10-yard receiving touchdown and a 22-yard rushing touchdown on the day. The defense is the story for the Coyotes, who only gave up 48 yards of offense, which included two interceptions, with one of them being returned for a touchdown, three sacks and one fumble recovery.

The Coyotes will look for two in a row against the Mustangs.

