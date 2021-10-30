header image

October 30
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson in the music video to his song, "Background." Courtesy
 

After being bullied as a child, Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson has now made it his mission to ensure the same doesn’t happen to others.

The now 21-year-old musician has kicked off a nationwide tour with an anti-bullying PSA campaign and music video to his song, “Background,” which recounts his childhood bullying experience.

“I was bullied physically, emotionally and mentally, and it was a big challenge,” Aronson said, “(but) I was able to overcome that and build my confidence myself and actually try to make something of myself.”

Most recent reports by the National Center for Educational Services indicate that approximately one in five children in the U.S., or 20%, experience bullying — a problem Aronson noted has only been exacerbated by the pandemic via cyberbullying, given months of remote learning and isolation.

Aronson’s song details the trauma and pain he experienced with bullying, while also highlighting some of the resources out there, as he hopes to shed light on the issue that is shaping the next generation, he said.

“I know that pain, I know that feeling,” Aronson said. “I wish that I had somebody that was doing something like this for me and was able to help guide me through that.”

Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson in the music video to his song, “Background.” Courtesy

Now Aronson hopes to help other kids overcome those same challenges as he embarks on a tour across the U.S. with Stand4kind to educate students on compassion and kindness in place of bullying.

“It’s been amazing,” Aronson added. “A lot of the kids really opened up and shared their stories and things that were going on, and it’s really heartbreaking to hear that, but I’m glad I was able to help the kids and guide them through how to handle some of the situations.”

Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson in the music video to his song, “Background.” Courtesy

“Background” was produced through Presley Aronson Enterprise, a production company Aronson formed at age 14 that he hopes he can use as a platform to help youth wanting to enter the entertainment industry.

“It’s really special to be able to be on all sides of the creation and really just bring it to life and be able to share this message,” Aronson said, adding that he hopes to continue using his music as a way to share important messages such as this one. “Music is universal around the world and so it’s not restricted in any way to hear this message, and that’s what’s so special about it.”

For more information on Presley Aronson, visit presleyaronson.com. To watch the video on Youtube, visit https://youtu.be/8ts4gen1qB0.
