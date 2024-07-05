July 10: Craig Newton’s Interactive Musical Program

The Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 will host Craig Newton for an interactive musical program, Wednesday, July 10 at 4 p.m. and another program at 4:30 p.m.

He will take parents and children on an interactive musical journey while playing up to 10 different instruments. All ages are welcome. Space is limited.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Valley Library website.

