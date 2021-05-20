header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment
| Thursday, May 20, 2021
Damian Markham

Damian Markham. Courtesy photo.

Young Santa Clarita resident Damian Markham will be celebrating his second birthday May 24. But it might be one of his last. Damian was recently diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD).

If nothing is done to stop or slow the disease’s progression, he is not expected to live past age five. Described as a social and happy child who loves music, Damian’s disorder is characterized by loss of muscle tone, failure to thrive, and rapid neurodegeneration.

“He just keeps getting weaker and weaker,” Damian’s father Brock Markham shared as part of a recent Youtube video alongside his wife Brittany. “We’re just supposed to wait for him to get pneumonia, have more seizures, eventually lose his ability to communicate with us and even remember who we are.”

In an age of crowdfunding, Brock and Brittany Markham have turned to their community with a radical proposition: to raise the money needed to fast-track the Wylder Nation Foundation’s research on ASMD and initiate a clinical trial in time to save Damian’s life.

“I’m devastated, but I’m also determined,” Brittany Markham said in a recent social media post. “Treatments have been in development and if they can only get more funding and public exposure, it may be done in time for Damian to be part of the clinical trial.”

In the fundraiser’s first twenty-four hours, Santa Clarita residents and viewers around the world contributed over $20,000 on GoFundMe. With an estimated $3 million needed to fund the Wylder Nation Foundation’s research, Brock and Brittany Markham still have a long way to go, but they are working tirelessly to give Damian hope for a cure.

“Damian’s either going to survive long enough to do the treatment, or he’s gonna just miss it,” said Brittany Markham. “God knows I would do anything — whatever it takes — to save my son’s life.”

Support Damian Markham and the Wylder Nation Foundation by donating to “Please Save Damian” on GoFundMe.
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Thursday, May 20, 2021
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.
FULL STORY...
“Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
Thursday, May 20, 2021
“Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
A pedestrian “dancing” on the northbound side of Highway 14 Thursday resulted in lanes of traffic coming to a standstill and a response by multiple California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
Following passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, work with Alaska government officials, and recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princess is announcing its intent to return to service in the United States with a partial season of Alaska sailings from Seattle.
Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings
“Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
A pedestrian “dancing” on the northbound side of Highway 14 Thursday resulted in lanes of traffic coming to a standstill and a response by multiple California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.
“Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
Stage on Screen Theatre Festival IV is back with a new, six-week series!
SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 vaccination town hall for parents Tuesday night to update the public about the vaccine information for children.
L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control wants to remind animal lovers that National Rescue Dog Day is Thursday, May 20. National Rescue Day was created to bring awareness to the thousands of dogs available in shelters across the country.
Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Spot fires in the bed of the Santa Clara River created a plume of smoke over the center of Santa Clarita Wednesday night.
Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
A man was found dead early Thursday morning in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials.
Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
Thirty years ago, I led an animal shelter in Topeka, Kansas and we were often called upon to assist when authorities raided illegal and inhumane puppy mills.
Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Promoting vibrant colors, abstract illusions, and scenes of serenity, the city of Santa Clarita has revealed the latest art exhibit, "Color is Your World".
City Unveils Newest Art Exhibit “Color Is Your World”
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
The Valley Industry Association is inviting residents to join their Fourth annual State of the State program, with state senator Scott Wilk and assemblywoman Suzette Valladares. 
Valley Industry Association Hosts 4th Annual State Of The State With Wilk And Valladares
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
For the conclusion of it's latest Paying with a Purpose campaign, Logix federal credit union has raised $20,000 to benefit five local nonprofits that work to build the connection between people and their animal companions. 
Logix Donates $20,000 To Local Animal Charities
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley honored the latest winner of the Carmen Sarro award during their 36th annual Women in Service celebration last Saturday. 
SCV Zonta Club Honors Carmen Sarro Award Winner
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Rolls Out Mobile Vaccination Units; SCV Cases Total 27,860
Public Health is connecting businesses and workplaces needing vaccinations to County mobile units and vaccination partners throughout the community.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Rolls Out Mobile Vaccination Units; SCV Cases Total 27,860
CA DMV Makes REAL ID Easier To Obtain
The California DMV have announced REAL ID applicants will require one less document to provide during the application process. 
CA DMV Makes REAL ID Easier To Obtain
Castaic Lake Holds LASD Active Shooter Training
In an elaborate drill held on the banks of Castaic Lake on Tuesday, approximately 100 men and women of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department participated in an active shooter training, honing their skills to not only be physically ready for that type of situation, but mentally, as well.  
Castaic Lake Holds LASD Active Shooter Training
SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters
SCV Water is asking for the community's input on how to address potential natural disasters like droughts, earthquakes and wildfires that could affect the service area.
SCV Water Asks For Public Input On Identifying, Prepping For Natural Disasters
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District is set to discuss the Hart High School Indian mascot once again during its Wednesday night governing board meeting, but this time with the intention to discuss their potential plans or solutions to the issue.
Hart District To “Discuss Potential Course Of Action” Regarding Mascot
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and coauthored by Supervisor Holly Mitchell that will allow the Department of Mental Health to accept a $2.9 million grant from the California Health Facilities Financing Authority to develop 12 Crisis Stabilization Unit beds for children at the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Child and Family Wellbeing Center.
Supes Approve Barger Motion to Accept $3M Children’s Mental Health Grant
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
The Greater Los Angeles Region of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is pleased to announce that Jamie Alamillo from the Santa Clarita Valley has been nominated as a candidate for LLS’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year.
SCV Resident Nominated for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Gold Coast Man of the Year
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that its nonprofit foundation, Logix Community Stars, distributed $100,000 this month to four local nonprofit organizations, including Circle of Hope in Santa Clarita.
Logix’s Nonprofit Foundation Shares $100,000 with Local Charities
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
The estranged husband accused of killing Michelle Dorsey, 39, in her Saugus home pleaded no contest to five felony charges Monday.
Dorsey Pleads No Contest to Killing Estranged Wife
