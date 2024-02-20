SCV Residents Urged to Inspect Gardens, Don’t Move Fruit

California is experiencing an unusually high number of invasive fruit fly detections this season. The California Department of Food and Agricultural, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture and County Agricultural Commissioners, has initiated local regulatory measures to eradicate and prevent the statewide spread of Queensland Fruit Fly, Tau Fly, Mediterranean Fruit Fly and Oriental Fruit Fly.

Counties Currently Impacted by Invasive Fruit Fly Quarantines:

Oriental fruit fly: Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino and Santa Clara Counties

Mediterranean fruit fly: Los Angeles County

Tau fruit fly: Los Angeles County

Queensland fruit fly: Los Angeles and Ventura Counties

Santa Clarita Valley residents are asked to not move backyard produce out of your yard. An invasive pest called the Tau fruit fly has been found in LoS Angeles county and you can help protect the community’s fruits and vegetables.

Now is a critical time for residents in fruit fly quarantine areas to protect their backyard fruits and vegetables from invasive fruit flies.

To prevent the spread of invasive fruit flies through homegrown fruits and vegetable, residents living in the invasive fruit fly quarantine areas are urged not to move any fruits and vegetables from their properties.

Fruits and vegetables may be consumed or processed (i.e. juiced, frozen, cooked, or ground in the garbage disposal) at the property where they were picked.

If they are not consumed or processed, please dispose of them by double-bagging in plastic bags and putting the bags in the garbage bin for collection, not green waste.

If you are in an established quarantine area:

Please do not compost fruit or vegetables. Double bag and dispose of them in the regular waste bin, not the green waste bins.

Don’t let ripened homegrown produce fall to the ground. Remove mature produce that has fallen to the ground by double bagging and disposing in the regular waste bin, not the green waste bins.

Before entering the United States from another country, declare agricultural products — including fruits or vegetables — to U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Help us protect our agriculture, natural resources, and unique biodiversity from invasive fruit files – Please Don’t Pack a Pest when traveling or mailing/receiving packages.

Buy fruit trees and vegetable plants from licensed California nurseries, as receiving agricultural goods from uncertified sources can spread invasive pests. Source your plants locally and responsibly. To search for a licensed nursery near you, visit CDFA’s Directory of Licensed Nurseries.

Inspect your garden for signs of invasive fruit flies or maggots and report any findings to CDFA at 1-800-491-1899 or your local county agricultural commissioner’s office.

Please cooperate with agriculture officials and allow them access to your garden to inspect plants.

Do not move homegrown produce from the property where it is grown.

Learn more about Invasive fruit fly quarantines at: CAFruitFly.com

