SCV Senior Center Urgently in Need of Meals on Wheels Drivers

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is in urgent need of volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.

The home delivered meals program offered by the SCV Senior Center is a lifeline for seniors and seeks your support to keep pace with rapid increase in need and ensure no senior goes hungry.

Drivers must be at least 21 with five years of driving experience. Training is provided as well as the use of a Meals on Wheels vehicle. Most volunteers deliver meals once a week, Monday through Friday mornings, preferably on a long-term basis. Strict COVID-19 safety precautions are maintained.

To volunteer email SCV Senior Center Volunteer Coordinator, Robin Clough: rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org.

