SCV Senior Center Urgently in Need of Meals on Wheels Drivers

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center is in urgent need of volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program.
The home delivered meals program offered by the SCV Senior Center is a lifeline for seniors and seeks your support to keep pace with rapid increase in need and ensure no senior goes hungry.
Drivers must be at least 21 with five years of driving experience. Training is provided as well as the use of a Meals on Wheels vehicle. Most volunteers deliver meals once a week, Monday through Friday mornings, preferably on a long-term basis. Strict COVID-19 safety precautions are maintained.
To volunteer email SCV Senior Center Volunteer Coordinator, Robin Clough: rclough@scv-seniorcenter.org.
Two Valencia High School seniors, Brianna Hickey and Vicky Carrillo, are hosting a drive for period products and general hygiene items for people in need in the Santa Clarita and Los Angeles areas and they're asking for the community's help to donate more items now through Jan. 7.
The Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Whether visitors are going to the Angeles National Forest to trek through the high-country trails or enjoy some snow-play fun with the family, the Forest Service, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, strongly encourages everyone to have a plan before visiting the alpine-like conditions.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarity Valley beginning Friday, due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
The recent rainfall has prompted Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, to caution residents about the bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas, which are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a storm.
