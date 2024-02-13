April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’

The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will be held Saturday, April 27 in the outdoor courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center. This is the signature fundraising event for the SCV Senior Center.

A reception will be held beginning at 5 p.m. in the Bella Vida Courtyard, with the program starting at 6 p.m.

SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter co-chairs, Jackie Hartmann and Bonnie Teaford, have announced the theme for this year’s event will be California Dreamin’.

The event will feature the Beach Boys Tribute band, “Surfin,” who will entertain the crowd with their very own renditions of the Beach Boys classic songs.

Sponsorships are now available and range in price from $2,000 to $10,000, which includes seating for up to 10 guests, wine, special gifts, local print and social media recognition and much more.

“California Dreamin’ is the perfect theme for this event as it will showcase everything our beautiful state is known for. We will enjoy a Beach Boys tribute band plus guests will get to dress up and decorate their tables representing the uniqueness of California, whether it be the wine country, Yosemite, Disneyland, or even a local sports team. It will be a dreamy night under the California sky with your friends,” said Bonnie Teaford, board president and event co-chair.

In addition to elaborate table decorations with California themes and costumes, guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails and bid at on a live auction featuring some unique experiences and travel.

Proceeds from this annual event will help support the many programs, services and more than 900,000 meals served by the SCV Senior Center located at 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

For information and table sponsorship reservations please call Christine Arnold at (661) 259-9444 ext.143 or email carnold@scv-seniorcenter.org.

For more information visit https://myscvcoa.org/celebrity-waiter-2024.

