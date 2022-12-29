header image

1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said.

Click the link to read the whole obituary on The Signal's website.

 
1 Comment

  1. Marsha McLean says:
    Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022 at

    My husband and I will miss Chuck. He was such a lovely person, a great Veterans Advocate and a good friend. Marsha McLean

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 97k Total Cases
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said.  
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022
The California Highway Patrol urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.  
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Jan 3: Plant Camp 101 Botany Edition
Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month. 
Feb 13: “Watercolor On Mineral Paper” Art Expo at The MAIN
Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ on Feb. 13, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Main Theater.
SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87
Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said.  
CHP Maximum Enforcement Period For New Year’s Weekend
The California Highway Patrol urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.  
CSUN Opens League Play at Home Against Cal Poly & Cal State Fullerton
CSUN (1-9) opens Big West play this week with a pair of home games against Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton.
LACPH Advice to Prevent Post-Holiday COVID Surge, Mask Up
Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel.
CHP Highlights 2023 New Traffic Safety, Crime Laws
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
SCV Chamber Moves Office to New, Central Location
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has moved its office to Monticello, located near Valencia Town Center.
Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory in Effect
Advisory for all Los Angeles County Beaches in Effect Until Friday, Dec.30, at 4:30 p.m. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: County Records 6,994 Cases, 39 Deaths Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 39 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,994 new cases countywide and 219 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.
Employers Still Required to Report COVID Workplace Clusters
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
Jan. 1: Kick-Off New Year with First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park
Make a New Year’s resolution to enhance your health and happiness by kicking off 2023 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Now Accepting Applications for Explorer Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.
Dec. 28-29: The Cube Hosts High School Hockey League Showcase
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
LASD Seeks Help in Locating Still Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seeks the public’s help locating at-risk, missing person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female white adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia.
JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need
Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and holiday experience brought to families in need by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita.
Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students
Winter 2023 Institute in-person Career Exploration Camps will be held at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of College of the Canyons Jan. 3-6.
Jan. 12: Interfaith Service in Honor of MLK Day
The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 3-5: Dodgers Neighborhood Camp in Santa Clarita
The Dodgers are coming to your neighborhood Jan. 3-5. Children between the ages of 7 to 14 on Jan. 2, 2023 can attend baseball and softball camps 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Clarita at William S Hart Pony Baseball & Softball, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. All skill levels are welcome.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
