SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87

Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said.
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
Advisory for all Los Angeles County Beaches in Effect Until Friday, Dec.30, at 4:30 p.m. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seeks the public’s help locating at-risk, missing person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female white adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia.
The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Dodgers are coming to your neighborhood Jan. 3-5. Children between the ages of 7 to 14 on Jan. 2, 2023 can attend baseball and softball camps 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Santa Clarita at William S Hart Pony Baseball & Softball, 23780 Auto Center Court, Santa Clarita, CA 91355. All skill levels are welcome.
My husband and I will miss Chuck. He was such a lovely person, a great Veterans Advocate and a good friend. Marsha McLean