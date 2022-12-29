SCV Veteran’s Ally Chuck Morris Dies at 87

The California Highway Patrol urges everyone to ring in 2023 responsibly by designating a sober driver.

Santa Clarita resident Chuck Morris, a Korean War veteran and a regular supporter of veterans’ activities in the Santa Clarita Valley, died of heart failure at the age of 87 early in the morning on Dec. 19 in his home, those close to him said.

Pete Morris will be demonstrating ‘Watercolor On Mineral Paper’ on Feb. 13, 2023 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Main Theater.

Kick off the New Year by learning some new skills at the Plant Camp 101 held at William S. Hart Park beginning next month.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 46 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.

Advisory for all Los Angeles County Beaches in Effect Until Friday, Dec.30, at 4:30 p.m. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has moved its office to Monticello, located near Valencia Town Center.

As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023, unless otherwise noted.

Los Angeles County Public Health officials urge county residents to use layered protections to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks as individuals return from holiday activities and travel.

CSUN (1-9) opens Big West play this week with a pair of home games against Cal Poly and Cal State Fullerton.

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League, is excited to host its first high school hockey showcase on Dec. 28-29 at The Cube, 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.

Make a New Year’s resolution to enhance your health and happiness by kicking off 2023 with an invigorating First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park.

After Jan. 1, 2023, the Los Angeles County’s Health Officer Order will continue to require that employers within the Los Angeles County Public Health jurisdiction report clusters of three or more COVID-19 cases among their employees, workers, or volunteers within a 14 day period to Los Angeles County Public Health.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 39 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,994 new cases countywide and 219 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over long holiday weekend.

LASD Seeks Help in Locating Still Missing Valencia Woman, Johanna Swanson The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit seeks the public’s help locating at-risk, missing person, Johanna Swanson. She is a 45-year-old female white adult who was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:30 p.m., on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way in Valencia.

JCI’s Santa’s Helpers Assist SCV Families in Need Santa’s Helpers is an annual holiday toy drive and holiday experience brought to families in need by the Junior Chamber International of Santa Clarita.

Jan. 3-6: COC Career Exploration Camps for 6th-8th Grade Students Winter 2023 Institute in-person Career Exploration Camps will be held at the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of College of the Canyons Jan. 3-6.

Jan. 12: Interfaith Service in Honor of MLK Day The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Congregation Beth Shalom and St. Stephens Episcopal Church invite all in the Santa Clarita Valley to an Interfaith Service on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 24901 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.