SCV Water Announces ACWA Edward G. ‘Jerry’ Gladbach Scholarship

Established in honor of the late Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach, a past Association of California Water Agencies president, Santa Clarita Valley Water vice president and longtime local, the 2025/26 Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship application is available.

Interested students may apply for the scholarship through the Association of California Water Agencies website.

Scholarship applications are now open through March 1, 2025.

This annual scholarship awards $2,500 to one qualified undergraduate student majoring in engineering, agricultural and/or urban water supply, environmental studies, public administration or other water-resource-related fields.

“It is an honor to continue Jerry’s legacy by once again offering a scholarship in his name as part of Association of California Water Agencies’ annual scholarship program,” said SCV Water Board President Gary Martin. “This opportunity will provide support to a student ready to take the next step in their career and attract the top young professionals to the water industry.”

Previous recipients include:

Krisha Pedraza, CSU San Marcos (2024)

Elizabeth Peña, UC Davis (2023)

About the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship

The Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship is awarded through the Association of California Water Agencies Scholarship Program to a full-time undergraduate student attending an accredited University of California or California State University. For a list of qualifications and eligibility requirements, and a link to the online application system, visit the Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach Scholarship page.

About Edward G. “Jerry” Gladbach:

Jerry was first elected to the Castaic Lake Water Agency Board in 1985 and served when CLWA merged with other local water entities to become SCV Water in January 2018. He was vice president at the time of his passing in 2022 and served as president from 1987-1991. One of the many projects was the construction of the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant, which broke ground in 1991.

