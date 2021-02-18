header image

Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
security breach
Photo: Colin / Wikimedia Commons 4.0.

 

Sacramento – A company used by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to verify vehicle registration addresses has had a security breach, and the DMV is notifying customers out of an abundance of caution.

Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc. of Seattle was the victim of a ransomware attack in early February that may have compromised information provided to AFTS by the DMV, including the last 20 months of California vehicle registration records that contain names, addresses, license plate numbers, and vehicle identification numbers.

AFTS does not have access to DMV customers’ Social Security numbers, birthdates, voter registration, immigration status, or driver’s license information, therefore this data was not compromised.

Upon being notified of the potential security breach, the DMV immediately stopped all data transfers to AFTS and notified law enforcement, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Data privacy is a top priority for the DMV. We are investigating this recent data breach of a DMV vendor in order to quickly provide clarity on how it may impact Californians,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said. “We are looking at additional measures to implement to bolster security to protect information held by the DMV and companies that we contract with.”

The DMV has contracted with AFTS since 2019 to cross-reference addresses with the national database – which gets updated whenever someone files a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service National Change of Address Database – to ensure vehicle registration renewal notices are mailed to a customer’s current address. The DMV does not use this service to verify driver’s license addresses.

The DMV is initiating an emergency contract with a different address verification company to ensure there are no impacts to customer service. The DMV is reviewing processes with AFTS to determine the further security enhancements needed to prevent future breaches.

While the DMV Investigations branch has no indication at this time that information accessed by the ransomware attack on AFTS has been used by the attackers for any nefarious reason, the DMV urges customers to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The DMV will continue to monitor the situation and work with the appropriate law enforcement agencies.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo as L.A. County Cases, Deaths Drop Sharply
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 162 new deaths and 2,394 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths even as the county's cases and deaths decline.
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
Security Breach at Address Verification Company May Compromise DMV Info
A company used by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to verify vehicle registration addresses has had a security breach, and the DMV is notifying customers out of an abundance of caution.
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
It’s been an unprecedented year of virtual schooling and, with Tuesday’s announcement of some school reopenings, several Santa Clarita Valley parents and students reflected on the wins and advancements they have made with online learning.
Parents of SCV Students Reflect on Positives of Virtual Schooling
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District announced Tuesday they’re still looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee, after extending their deadline for applications.
Hart District Still Seeking Members for Measure SA Oversight Committee
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
After a year of online instruction, Santa Clarita Valley students expressed mixed feelings about the Los Angeles County announcement Monday that some schools can return to in-person learning.
SCV Students Share Thoughts on Online Instruction, Return to In-Person Learning
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
After the Los Angeles County Department of Education made a late-night announcement Monday that schools could reopen for TK-6 grade students, parents and school districts around the Santa Clarita Valley began to put their return-to-campus plans into action.
Districts, Families React to News of Elementary School Reopenings
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials laid out guidelines that would allow elementary schools to return to in-person instruction immediately, following the announcement L.A. County had reached the necessary threshold, per the state’s metrics.
Public Health Explains Guidelines for Elementary School In-Person Instruction
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
The federal government mobilized two mass vaccination sites in California on Tuesday, marking a major policy shift against the COVID-19 pandemic with the White House taking the lead more than a year after the first cases were reported in the United States.
White House Opens Mass Vaccination Sites in L.A., Oakland
SCV Water Hosts Virtual Meeting on Saugus Aquifer
As the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency works to remove hazardous substances from the Saugus Formation Aquifer, the agency hosted a virtual public meeting Thursday to inform residents of the process and gather community input.
SCV Water Hosts Virtual Meeting on Saugus Aquifer
Today in SCV History (Feb. 17)
1949 - Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story]
Arcadia Street rig
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 120 new deaths and 1,260 new cases of COVID-19, with 25,328 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hits Threshold to Reopen Elementary Schools; SCV Cases Total 25,328
L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District (RPOSD) announced new funding opportunities for park development across Los Angeles County, made possible by the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016 (Measure A).
L.A. County Parks Unveils New Funding Opportunities
National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
It took nearly four decades for the comfort women of World War II — women and girls forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army — to come forward and testify about their experiences.
National Endowment Grant Awarded to CSUN Professor for Book on Comfort Women
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
It was a day of firsts for The Master's University women's soccer team on Monday in a 2-1 victory over William Jessup University in Rocklin.
Garcia’s First-Career Collegiate Goal Propels Mustangs to 2-1 Victory
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment off Interstate 5 near the Newhall Pass Tuesday morning.
1 Adult, 5 Children Suffer Minor Injuries After Vehicle Crashes, Drives Off Embankment
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Hart District Extends Deadline for Measure SA Committee Members
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
For more than 35 years, California State University, Northridge’s Center on Disabilities has sponsored the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, known as the CSUN Conference, which is recognized as the premiere event in the field of technology for persons with disabilities
CSUN’s Annual Assistive Technology Conference Going Virtual
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and school officials announced “encouraging news” Monday for parents and students: Schools reopening could happen as soon as this week.
Public Health Announces Some L.A. County Schools Can Reopen This Week
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are set to hear Tuesday from two developers looking to build a combined 581 units for residential housing and assisted living in Canyon Country and Newhall.
Planning Commission to Discuss Proposed Residential, Assisted Living Developments
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 29 new deaths and 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 165 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Cases Rise to 1,168,358, as SCV Cases Total 25,293
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
Nearly 1,400 Southern California Edison customers in the Santa Clarita Valley community of Newhall lost power for a couple of hours Monday morning.
Edison Power Outage Puts 1,400 Newhall Customers in the Dark
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
California has launched the Safe Schools for All Plan’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map, an online tool providing a statewide snapshot of the status of school reopenings across the state, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
California Launches Interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Pedro Romo, who was assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as a school resource officer for Valencia High School, died Sunday, according to the station's social media.
SCV Law Enforcement Community Mourns Death of LASD Deputy Pedro Romo
