1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
State Supe Calls for Cell Phone Restrictions in Schools
| Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
no cellphones

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has called for local educational agencies to join California’s statewide effort to restrict students’ cell phone use in schools, citing evidence of harm to students’ mental health and well-being, as well as a correlation between smartphone addiction and negative impacts on learning and academic performance.

This call-to-action echoes existing legislation that empowers California school districts to enact policies that restrict students’ cell phone use. Assembly Bill 272, which became effective Jan. 1, 2020, affirms the right of school districts, county office of education and charter schools to establish policies that restrict students’ cell phone use in schools.

“I want to commend those schools and districts who have chosen to start this school year by establishing clear limits on students’ cell phone use in schools,” said Thurmond. “As parents and educators, we know that excessive smartphone use has a negative impact on the well-being of our young people. Our responsibility to protect young people from harm includes establishing clear limits on their access to smartphones at school and, in doing so, supporting our kids’ healthy development both academically and socially.”

The William S. Hart Union School District currently has limited the use of cell phones during school hours at the district’s junior high schools and is considering expanding the policy to high schools, but a policy is not expected to be in place for the 24-25 school year.

In the Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District and Sulphur Springs Union School District cell phones are to be turned off and in backpacks during school hours.

Aug. 21: WiSH Foundation College Overview Webinar

Aug. 21: WiSH Foundation College Overview Webinar
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
If you join just one webinar, WiSH Education Foundation's General College Overview, is the webinar to join - and it's happening Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

California Credit Union Foundation Seeking Innovative Santa Clarita Teachers

California Credit Union Foundation Seeking Innovative Santa Clarita Teachers
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
California Credit Union Foundation encourages Los Angeles County teachers, including those in Santa Clarita, who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its Teacher Grant program.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat

Aug. 14: COC Trustees to Consider Timeline to Fill Second Open Board Seat
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Aug. 14, beginning at 4 p.m. in closed session with open session beginning at 5 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting

Aug. 15: Castaic School Board Regular Meeting
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...
