header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 6
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
| Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
Provenance

Presented by Noisivision Studios and Olive Branch Theatricals, “Provenance” by Braddon Mendelson will be performed at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, Friday, Sept. 27-Sunday, Sept. 29.

When two roommates learn the origin of an 18th-century French game table, the stories of those who possessed it throughout the ages coalesce into the very essence of this mysterious objet d’art.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

General Admission: $22.23

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets

L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to support a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to elevate awareness about the $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets available to the general public for purchase.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’

Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
Tuesday, Aug 6, 2024
Presented by Noisivision Studios and Olive Branch Theatricals, "Provenance" by Braddon Mendelson will show at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29.
FULL STORY...

CalArts Alums Direct Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’

CalArts Alums Direct Netflix’s ‘Ultraman: Rising’
Friday, Aug 2, 2024
California Institute of the Arts alums writer and director Shannon Tindle (Film/Video BFA 1999) and co-director John Aoshima (Film/Video BFA 2000) have brought their creative prowess to Netflix’s animated feature, "Ultraman: Rising."
FULL STORY...

Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park

Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park
Thursday, Aug 1, 2024
The 56th Annual Fiesta Days will be held Aug. 2-4 in Fraizer Park at Frazier Mountain Park. Parking and entry are free.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park

Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
The city of Santa Clarita warns residients of temporary lane closures on McBean Parkway between Creekside Road to Del Monte Drive from Aug. 5-23.
Temporary Nightime Lane Closures Scheduled for McBean Parkway
L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, Aug. 6 to support a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to elevate awareness about the $1 Hollywood Bowl tickets available to the general public for purchase.
L.A. County Offers $1 Hollywood Bowl Tickets
Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park
Volunteer to help on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita to help maintain the park and keep it safe for users.
Aug. 8: Volunteers Sought for Trek Bike Park
Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night
Get ready for a night of fun, networking and support for a great cause, Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Cystic Fibrosis Bowling Night for Young Professionals at Santa Clarita Lanes.
Aug. 8: Young Professionals Bowling for Cystic Fibrosis Night
Aug. 10: Back-to-School Event at Valencia Town Center
The Valencia Town Center’s free Back to School event will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 on the lower level, near H&M.
Aug. 10: Back-to-School Event at Valencia Town Center
Supes Green Light Transfer of Hart Park to City
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved transferring ownership of William S. Hart Park and the Hart Museum to the City of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Supes Green Light Transfer of Hart Park to City
Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
Presented by Noisivision Studios and Olive Branch Theatricals, "Provenance" by Braddon Mendelson will show at The MAIN Friday, Sept. 27 - Sunday, Sept. 29.
Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
The 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will be held at William S. Hart Regional Park in Newhall Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
Oct. 5-6: 30th Annual Hart of the West Pow Wow
Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is issuing a call for artists for its "Spooktacular" Art Show which will run Saturday, Sept. 14 through Oct. 27.
Sept. 6: ‘Spooktacular’ Art Show Call For Artists
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall is showcasing the "Color Crush" art exhibit Aug. 15-Sept. 22. The artists reception is free and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-8 p.m.
Aug. 15: ‘Color Crush’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Gallery Opens
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hoot Gibson
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
A team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder partnered with hundreds of volunteer naturalists to reconstruct how 120 years of climate change has affected Joshua trees.
CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
The Master's University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”
TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Scotty Pieper is returning to his hometown as he will be playing baseball at The Master's University.
Hometown Boy Scotty Pieper Returns to Play for TMU
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
It has been a landmark year for putting the crucial infrastructure in place to address homelessness in our community.
Ken Striplin | Santa Clarita Making Strides in Addressing Homelessness
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley as high temperatures have been forecast through Tuesday.
Excessive Heat Warning Continues for SCV
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
I write to you today with deep concern as we face a critical crisis in our animal care centers.
Marcia Mayeda | Urgent Need for Pet Shelter Adopters
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
The Santa Clarita Kiwanis Club recently completed the first segment of it’s Special Needs Tricycle Program.
Kiwanis Club Donates Adult Tricycles to VHS Special Needs Department
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
The California Department of Transportation announces repairs on State Route 126 (SR-126), quarter mile east of Pena Ranch Road, to clear the shoulder and roadway of mudslide/debris, clear and clean drainage systems, repair damaged slopes, and place erosion control.
Caltrans Announces SR-126 Lane Closures, Debris Removal
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 11.
‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘NCIS’ Among Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
The Valley Industry Association, a leading advocate for workforce development, proudly shares the success and impact of its Connecting to Success Program, which continues to transform the career readiness landscape for students and employers alike.
Students Gain Career Skills Through VIA Connecting to Success Program
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
My office works closely with the Department of Animal Care and Control to ensure that we are doing everything we can to find safe, loving homes for animals. Our County Care Centers face challenges with shelter capacity and overcrowding like many shelters nationwide.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
SCVNews.com