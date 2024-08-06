Sept. 27-29: The MAIN to Host ‘Provenance’

Presented by Noisivision Studios and Olive Branch Theatricals, “Provenance” by Braddon Mendelson will be performed at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall, Friday, Sept. 27-Sunday, Sept. 29.

When two roommates learn the origin of an 18th-century French game table, the stories of those who possessed it throughout the ages coalesce into the very essence of this mysterious objet d’art.

The MAIN is located at 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

General Admission: $22.23

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit the website.

