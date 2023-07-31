Sept. 9: Met Gala Benefiting Metastatic Breast Cancer Research

METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

The event titled “Met Gala SCV” is the second annual event and only gala on the west coast. This year’s theme is Roaring 20’s GlamPast or Present. The event will include a cocktail hour with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a program, dinner, silent and live auctions. UCLA Health is this year’s presenting partner.

Stage 4 MBC is the incurable and terminal stage of breast cancer. It is called metastatic because the cancer cells have spread (metastasized) to other parts of the body, most commonly bones, liver, lungs, and brain. Today pa9ents live longer with the disease thanks to research into new and less harsh treatments.

Even so, less than a third survive beyond five years. That is devastating and we, the pa9ents, do not accept that. With more funds focused specifically on MBC, we believe this can transform the disease from being a deadly one to a chronic one that allows us to live a long and somewhat normal life. Research is truly the only way to save lives!

Galas Raise Millions of Dollars for Research

The Met Gala SCV is one of many fundraising galas and events organized nationwide by patients volunteering for METAvivor, raising millions of dollars toward MBC research.

Tickets and Sponsorships are available on our website at www.metgalascv.com.

For more informa9on about metasta9c breast cancer, visit www.metavivor.org.

METAvivor is a volunteer-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the only one in the United States that exclusively funds MBC research through a scientific peer-review process.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...