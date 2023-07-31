Sept. 9: Met Gala Benefiting Metastatic Breast Cancer Research

METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The event titled “Met Gala SCV” is the second annual event and only gala on the west coast. This year’s theme is Roaring 20’s GlamPast or Present. The event will include a cocktail hour with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a program, dinner, silent and live auctions. UCLA Health is this year’s presenting partner.
Stage 4 MBC is the incurable and terminal stage of breast cancer. It is called metastatic because the cancer cells have spread (metastasized) to other parts of the body, most commonly bones, liver, lungs, and brain. Today pa9ents live longer with the disease thanks to research into new and less harsh treatments.
Even so, less than a third survive beyond five years. That is devastating and we, the pa9ents, do not accept that. With more funds focused specifically on MBC, we believe this can transform the disease from being a deadly one to a chronic one that allows us to live a long and somewhat normal life. Research is truly the only way to save lives!
Galas Raise Millions of Dollars for Research
The Met Gala SCV is one of many fundraising galas and events organized nationwide by patients volunteering for METAvivor, raising millions of dollars toward MBC research.
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
This past week, in my role as co-chair of the Commission on Mental Health and Wellbeing, I joined the National Association of Counties (NACo) for their annual conference alongside elected leaders, executives, and mental health advocates, including Dr. Drew Pinsky.
METAvivor, the organization at the helm of metastatic research funding, has partnered with the Honorable Bill Miranda, Eva Miranda Crawford and Amy Steffe Lohmann to promote the 2023 Met Gala being held at Porsche Santa Clarita Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday net income of $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.
The College of the Canyons Foundation held its Board Installation Dinner at The CUBE on Thursday, June 22. Chief Development Officer Jerry De Felice expressed his gratitude to the Board and commended Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook for her 35 years of exceptional leadership.
A portion of Los Angeles County has been placed under quarantine for the Tau fruit fly (Zeugodacus tau group) following the detection of more than 20 flies in the unincorporated area of Stevenson Ranch, near the city of Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Lief Labs, a formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief is the recipient of the NBJ Award for Management Achievement from the Nutrition Business Journal for Lief’s business leadership accomplishments in 2022.
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita’s legal counsel has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction against Tacos Jacky, an illegal sidewalk vending operation currently operating within the public right-of-way at various locations throughout Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.
On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.