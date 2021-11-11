header image

1898 - First deed to Vasquez Rocks recorded, to Bertha Wilkens [story]
Vasquez Rocks
Seven SCVi Student-Athletes Secure Full-Ride Scholarships
| Thursday, Nov 11, 2021

SCVi, iLEAD’s founding school, hosted a ‘College Signing Day’ Wednesday for seven elite athletes who have secured full-ride scholarships to top ranked colleges across the nation.

This is one of the nation’s most significant and unique college signing day events having seven athletes from the same high school receive full-ride scholarships. Each of the SCVi Seniors set to sign letters of intent to their college of choice are receiving basketball scholarships:

– Amaree Abram – Texas A&M University

– Broyce Batchan – University of San Francisco

– Robert Cowherd- University of Mississippi

– Jaxon Kohler- Michigan State University

– Jalen Reed- University of Florida

– Ozyiah Sellers- University of Southern California

– Jaylen Thompson- Stanford University

“SCVi is incredibly proud of these stellar athletes who have worked so hard to earn full scholarships,” said Martha Spansel-Pellico, SCVi director. “It’s an incredible feat and we couldn’t be more pleased to be able to host this event in celebration of this important and monumental day in their lives.”

Coach Julius Von Hanslik expressed his pride in knowing his athletes will continue showcasing their talents in college.

“I’ve had the privilege to both coach and watch these young athletes grow into the fine young people they are today,” Von Hanslik said. “I’ve witnessed first-hand their hard work and dedication both on and off the court, balancing academics and demanding practices, to achieve this day and I couldn’t be prouder of them. They are true leaders in every sense of the word who have bright and promising futures ahead of them.”

SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school serving grades TK-12, offers a project-based approach to learning and equips students with the critical thinking, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial skills necessary to succeed in a 21st century world. It is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges, and is the only school in the Santa Clarita Valley certified to teach the rigorous International Baccalaureate curriculum. To learn more about SCVi, visit www.ileadsantaclarita.org.
