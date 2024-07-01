Shakespeare Festival Summer Camp Lowers Age for Next Session

Organizers for the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival summer camp were so blown away by the performances from its young actors in the Comedy of Errors, that the camp has decided to lower the age range of its next camp, which begins July 8.

Mmmbeth – a spoof of the Scottish play in one act – was initially geared for youth 13-17. But now, kids 9-13, can register and take part.

The Festival’s youth troupe will audition for, rehearse, produce and perform a one-act play based on a classical work of theatre. Participants will learn acting, stagecraft, physical comedy and performance skills.

Camp will culminate with two performances at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall.

Camp Dates: July 8 to July 21

Monday – Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

***Note: Students bring their own lunch.

For registration information, click [here].

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...