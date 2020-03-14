Sheriff COBRA Team Busts Illegal Casino in Castaic

Uploaded: , Saturday, Mar 14, 2020

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

After months of investigation and fielding of tips, COBRA detectives and CIT team deputies busted an illegal gambling operation last night.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m. specialized teams aided by patrol deputies, served a search warrant at 31579 Castaic Road, Castaic.

After making entry into the storefront labeled with ‘Funcade Internet Time’ signage, deputies confirmed that the property was operating as an illegal casino gaming facility.

Three were arrested including a 45-year-old woman who was charged with operating an illegal casino; a 36-year male adult and known gang member for gambling; and a 35-year old male for having two outstanding warrants. Nearly two dozen computers and multiple other items were seized for evidence. This incident remains an ongoing investigation by the COBRA Team.

SCV, we will not tolerate establishments like these. Not only are they illegal, but they attract other illegal activity whether it is narcotics or other crimes. Not in our Valley!

Photos: SCV Sheriff




 

NOTE:

Our Sheriff’s Station lobby is CLOSED, unless it is an emergency. According to front desk personnel, people are still coming in. Yes, the door may be unlocked, but we do have a sign. We know not everyone may be on social media, so please help us out and tell your friends and family.

If you have a question you need to ask us, CALL US at 661-255-1121, or 911 for emergencies.

Some reports may also be made online. For more information, please see http://shq.lasdnews.net/shq/SORTS/sorts_intro.aspx

 

No Comments for : Sheriff COBRA Team Busts Illegal Casino in Castaic


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only

    Animal Control Still in Service, But Pet Licenses Are Online Only

    2 hours ago
  • SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions

    SCV Food Pantry Still Operating; Urges Precautions

    3 hours ago
  • Castaic Area Town Council Suspends Meeting, Special Election

    Castaic Area Town Council Suspends Meeting, Special Election

    3 hours ago
  • COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday

    COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday

    4 hours ago
  • Henry Mayo Confirms SCV’s 2nd COVID-19 Case

    Henry Mayo Confirms SCV’s 2nd COVID-19 Case

    6 hours ago
  • L.A. County Libraries Closed Through March 31

    L.A. County Libraries Closed Through March 31

    8 hours ago
  • Bella Vida Senior Center Switches from On-Site Lunches to Drive-Thru Meal Service

    Bella Vida Senior Center Switches from On-Site Lunches to Drive-Thru Meal Service

    8 hours ago
  • Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases

    Los Angeles County Saturday: 11 New Coronavirus Cases

    8 hours ago
  • Govt. Limits Returning Americans to Certain Airports (LAX is One)

    Govt. Limits Returning Americans to Certain Airports (LAX is One)

    9 hours ago
  • Sheriff COBRA Team Busts Illegal Casino in Castaic

    Sheriff COBRA Team Busts Illegal Casino in Castaic

    9 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.