Sheriff COBRA Team Busts Illegal Casino in Castaic

After months of investigation and fielding of tips, COBRA detectives and CIT team deputies busted an illegal gambling operation last night.

On Friday, March 13, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m. specialized teams aided by patrol deputies, served a search warrant at 31579 Castaic Road, Castaic.

After making entry into the storefront labeled with ‘Funcade Internet Time’ signage, deputies confirmed that the property was operating as an illegal casino gaming facility. Three were arrested including a 45-year-old woman who was charged with operating an illegal casino; a 36-year male adult and known gang member for gambling; and a 35-year old male for having two outstanding warrants. Nearly two dozen computers and multiple other items were seized for evidence. This incident remains an ongoing investigation by the COBRA Team. SCV, we will not tolerate establishments like these. Not only are they illegal, but they attract other illegal activity whether it is narcotics or other crimes. Not in our Valley!

Photos: SCV Sheriff

