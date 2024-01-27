St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry

St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Canyon Country will host its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays beginning Feb 16 for six weeks. The last Lenten Fish Fry of 2024 will be held March 22.

The fish fry fundraisers will be held 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23, and March 1, 8, 15 and 22, at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 19606 Calla Way, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Proceeds will benefit local charities and families in need.

Fish fry attendees can order from the following menu options:

— Two or three pieces of beer battered cod, one choice of a side (fries, rice or beans), coleslaw, a dinner roll and tartar sauce, catsup and malt vinegar.

— Two fish tacos, rice and beans and salsa.

Meals are available for dine-in or takeout.

The cost for a two-piece cod meal or tacos is $15, while a three-piece cod meal is $16.

Families are encouraged to purchase a family pack for $55, which will include 10 pieces of fish, coleslaw, two sides, dinner rolls and condiments.

Desserts and beverages are also available for purchase. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

