[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
53°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
State Superintendent Recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
| Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Human Trafficking Awareness Month

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Human trafficking is a pandemic that crosses all demographic, racial, and socioeconomic lines.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, California had the highest number of reported human trafficking incidents in the country in 2018, and sex trafficking is the leading type of trafficking in the state.

“Vulnerability is the one thing that all trafficked victims have in common,” said Thurmond. “School campuses provide opportunities for predators posing as friends and peers to prey on students—especially homeless, foster, and LGBTQ youth—who may be experiencing instability, isolation, alienation, and bullying. It is imperative that the entire school community knows how to recognize the signs of human trafficking, has prevention and intervention tools in place, and utilizes available resources to protect students from being victimized.”

In January 2019, AB 1227 (Bonta), the Human Trafficking Prevention, Education, and Training Act, became law and made California the first state to adopt human trafficking training for teachers and students. The law requires school districts to include human trafficking prevention education in grades seven through twelve as part of comprehensive sexual health education and requires human trafficking awareness training for school district staff.

In May 2019, the State Board of Education approved the Health Education Framework, which includes sex trafficking prevention education. The framework provides guidance for teachers and administrators on how to teach the current Health Education Content Standards.

Recent human trafficking statistics indicate how critical education and prevention training is:

· The United Nations reported that nearly 1.8 million children are trafficked into the global sex trade.

· Young girls and women are 55 percent of the forced labor victims and 98 percent of the sex trafficking victims.

· In the U.S. and Canada, nearly one-fifth of homeless youth are victims of human trafficking.

· 40 percent of homeless youth served by national agencies identify as LGBTQ.

The U.S. Senate designated January 11 as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day in 2007. In 2010, a presidential proclamation declared January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Month.

To learn more about programs that meet the training requirements for school personnel, please visit the CDE Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children web page.

The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, please visit the California Department of Education’s website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Hundreds Gather to Remember Gary Condie
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Hundreds Gather to Remember Gary Condie
FULL STORY...
Local Officials React to Newsom’s Proposed $1.4B Plan to Tackle Homelessness
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Local Officials React to Newsom’s Proposed $1.4B Plan to Tackle Homelessness
City of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County officials expressed appreciation for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest push to tackle homelessness across California, which includes a proposed $1.4 billion plan for affordable housing and preventative health care services.
FULL STORY...
Castaic Community Faces Uphill Battle Against Gas Station Development
Thursday, Jan 9, 2020
Castaic Community Faces Uphill Battle Against Gas Station Development
Due to current zoning laws, the Castaic community is fighting an uphill battle as they oppose the development of another gas station, according to Los Angeles County officials.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Cougars Basketball Begin Western State Conference Play
After an up-and-down month of December in which College of the Canyons knocked off two of the state's top-ranked teams but finished with a losing record, the Lady Cougars are set to begin Western State Conference (WSC) play on Wednesday.
Lady Cougars Basketball Begin Western State Conference Play
SCCS Boys Soccer Falls to Heritage Christian 10-4
It has been 23 days since the Santa Clarita Christian School (SCCS) boys soccer team has played. On Wednesday, the Cardinals hosted Heritage Christian at Central Park in their first game since the holiday break and the first game of the New Year.
SCCS Boys Soccer Falls to Heritage Christian 10-4
Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Join the William S. Hart Museum in celebrating the 100th wedding anniversary of Hollywood’s first power couple, Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Sr., at the inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, Friday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 16.
Feb. 14 – Feb. 16: Inaugural Newhallywood Silent Film Festival
Lady Matadors Open Big West Conference with Home Games Against Hawai’i & UCI
NORTHRIDGE - CSUN (5-9) opens Big West Conference women’s basketball play this week with a pair of home games.
Lady Matadors Open Big West Conference with Home Games Against Hawai’i & UCI
Jan. 12-Jan.19: SCE to Pull Wire; Lane Closures Expected in Rye Canyon Area
Starting Sunday, Jan. 12, Southern California Edison will pull wire and install new conductors at the Pardee Station on Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Work is anticipated to take five days to complete, though road protection measures are planned to be in place until Sunday, Jan. 19.
Jan. 12-Jan.19: SCE to Pull Wire; Lane Closures Expected in Rye Canyon Area
Local Officials React to Newsom’s Proposed $1.4B Plan to Tackle Homelessness
City of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County officials expressed appreciation for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest push to tackle homelessness across California, which includes a proposed $1.4 billion plan for affordable housing and preventative health care services.
Local Officials React to Newsom’s Proposed $1.4B Plan to Tackle Homelessness
Castaic Community Faces Uphill Battle Against Gas Station Development
Due to current zoning laws, the Castaic community is fighting an uphill battle as they oppose the development of another gas station, according to Los Angeles County officials.
Castaic Community Faces Uphill Battle Against Gas Station Development
Three Bakersfield Men Arrested After Deputies Observe “Suspicious” Male
While sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the 27000 block on The Old Road Tuesday morning around 12 a.m., they observed a “suspicious” man approaching different patrons at gas pumps, and the incident resulted in three arrests, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station news release.
Three Bakersfield Men Arrested After Deputies Observe “Suspicious” Male
State Superintendent Recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Human trafficking is a pandemic that crosses all demographic, racial, and socioeconomic lines.
State Superintendent Recognizes January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Weinstein Faces New Sex Crime Charges in Los Angeles
Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday that film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
Weinstein Faces New Sex Crime Charges in Los Angeles
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Jan. 24: ‘Scenes,’ New Global Music Series, to Debut at The Main
Music fans looking to expand their auditory horizons are in for a treat as the city of Santa Clarita prepares to launch "Scenes," a new series of events showcasing global music through the ages, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Friday, January 24, starting at 8 p.m.
Jan. 24: ‘Scenes,’ New Global Music Series, to Debut at The Main
DA Formally Charges Off-Duty LAPD Cop with Flashing a Gun
Georgeta Buruiana, 38, has been formally charged with flashing a gun at a motorist last month in Valencia, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
DA Formally Charges Off-Duty LAPD Cop with Flashing a Gun
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is expected to review Thursday the art exhibit schedule for 2020, which includes a section designated for nonprofit organizations to showcase their work in a local community space.
Jan. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission to Share 2020 Priorities, Plans
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has named Angela D. Walton, a veteran of the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic, as captain of the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.
Walton Named Captain at Century Regional Detention Facility
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
In the January edition of her "Keeping Up with Katherine" newsletter, Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger invites residents to help with the Greater Los Angeles 2020 Homeless Count in the Santa Clarita Valley on Tuesday, January 21.
Jan. 21: Barger Invites SCV Locals to Aid in 2020 Homeless Count
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today that veteran Oscars director Glenn Weiss will return to direct the 92nd Oscars, to air live Sunday, February 9, on the ABC Television Network.
Glenn Weiss to Return for 5th Stint as Oscars Director
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
SCV Water’s November 2019 quarterly well sampling of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) found one well in excess of the state’s nonregulatory notification levels for PFAS chemicals, the agency reported Wednesday.
SCV Water Detects PFAS Chemicals in Another Well
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger Tuesday to send a five-signature letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom and the LA County legislative delegation in support of a proposed expedited closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility.
Supes Support Closure of Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Storage Facility
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
As the holiday season comes to a close and families take down holiday decor, shelters nationwide are filled with their own guests — actually they’re filled to capacity with surrendered pets.
Adoptable Pets Fill Shelters After the Holidays
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Santa Clarita Valley legislators joined other California lawmakers on Monday as they reconvened in Sacramento to tackle issues ranging from disaster preparedness to the Cemex mega-mine.
Local Lawmakers Eye Cemex, Transportation, Disaster Preparedness
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Joel Travis Hills-Garcia, the second of two Saugus men arrested two years ago for involvement in a nationwide meth-trafficking ring has been sentenced in a Pennsylvania court to a prison term of five to 10 years.
Hills-Garcia of Saugus Gets 5-10 Years in Prison in Nationwide Meth Case
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homelessness Crisis
With residents, lawmakers and President Donald Trump clamoring for action on California’s worsening homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan Wednesday to spend more than $1 billion to connect people to housing and ordered agencies to build shelters on unused land.
Newsom Seeks $1B to Fight California Homelessness Crisis
%d bloggers like this: