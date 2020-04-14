[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

April 14
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
Supes Take Steps to Protect Grocery, Drug Store, Food Delivery Workers
| Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
Albertsons Grocery Line

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an interim urgency ordinance to protect retail grocery, drug store and food delivery platform workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in unincorporated L.A. County. The interim urgency ordinance will go into effect immediately and will require all retail grocery and drug stores to establish sanitary practices and workplace safety protections on their premises; and provide sanitizing products and protective face coverings to help protect the health and safety of vulnerable customers, members and delivery workers.

“As more guidelines are being placed for first-responders, we must set stricter guidelines for those in the food and grocery sector. Food and grocery stores have become essential in this difficult time, and we do all that we can to support and protect them with the resources we have available, including appropriate protective equipment and policies,” Supervisor Ridley-Thomas said.

Authored by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and Co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, the ordinance specifically calls for employers to be required to sanitize and stock all bathrooms with necessary supplies, clean stores and shopping carts between uses, require employees to wash their hands every 30 minutes, provide sanitizing stations at the entrance of all stores, provide adequate security to enforce social distancing, establish operating hours to restock and prohibit retaliation for exercising their rights.

“Grocery and pharmacy workers and food delivery drivers have unexpectedly found themselves at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, yet stores have not provided sufficient health or safety protections,” said John Grant, President of UFCW Local 770. “We thank Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas for leading the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to implement necessary measures that protect workers who are risking their health to serve their communities.”

“We’re grateful for the County’s leadership responding to and acting on our concerns of worker health and safety,” said Pascual Villa De LA Cruz, of Albertsons in South LA. “These measures will not only protect us — workers who are in busy stores every day — but the public across Los Angeles County as well.”

Since the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a Local Emergency on March 4th and the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a revised Safer at Home Order on March 21st, retail grocery and drug stores have remained open to provide essential services while many other brick and mortar stores have temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many people who are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, including those aged 65 and older or with underlying health conditions, have turned to food delivery platforms to survive.

“In the middle of this global health emergency our grocery store, delivery, and drug store workers are now front-line responders. Their work is essential to keeping our County running and we need to make sure they have the tools they need to do their jobs safely. (Tuesday’s) ordinance ensures employers in these sectors are sufficiently staffed and are able to provide the protective and sanitary equipment employees need to keep themselves and the public healthy,” stated Supervisor Janice Hahn.

For more information regarding education and training on proper food handling, please visit the County’s Department of Public Health at publichealth.lacounty.gov/
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale

Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
Tuesday, Apr 14, 2020
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
FULL STORY...

Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election

Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV

L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program

L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
Monday, Apr 13, 2020
In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic Resident Opens Up About Life as Medical Frontliner
As Castaic resident and registered nurse Melissa Antolin drives to work at West Hills Hospital, she sees a sign that reads: “We stand ready, and we stand together.”
Castaic Resident Opens Up About Life as Medical Frontliner
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plans to close Interstate 5 in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale for 36 hours from 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, to 2:00 a.m. Monday, April 27.
Caltrans Planning 36 Hour Interstate 5 Closure in L.A., Burbank, Glendale
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Three major Bridge to Home community-based fundraisers scheduled for April and May 2020 have been cancelled due to safe social distancing guidelines. But the weekend isn’t an entire loss, thanks to the generosity of Wolf Creek Brewery and their new drive-thru service, "Socially Responsible Saturdays."
April 18: Wolf Creek Drive-Thru Brewery Service to Help Bridge to Home
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
SACRAMENTO —The U.S. Department of Education has granted preliminary approval to California’s request for flexibility in using federal funds to ease the immediate impacts of COVID-19 school closures.
Feds Approve to Free Up Funds for California Schools
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
College of the Canyons classified staff members provided 70 Easter lunch meals for first responders at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and the L.A. County Fire Department COVID-19 testing site in Santa Clarita on Sunday, April 12.
COC Donors Cover Free Lunch for First Responders at COVID-19 Test Site
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Monday began mailing 350,916 Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 Congressional District 25 Special General Election.
Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed for May 12 Congressional Election
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
Once California State University, Northridge professors like dance coordinator Paula Thomson processed and accepted the new reality — which took some time, she said — she went about the challenging work of redesigning dance courses for online learning.
In Days, CSUN Professors Learn New Ways to Teach, Connect
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
Wednesday, May 6 is the deadline for California State University, Northridge students who are experiencing financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a MataCare Grant for the spring semester.
May 6: Deadline for CSUN Students to Apply for MataCare Grant
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 25 new deaths and 239 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, the smallest increase in new cases since March 26.
L.A. County Monday: Fewer New Cases; At Least 189 in SCV
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Forty years ago while operating on a trauma victim who fell asleep at the wheel, I became more tired than usual despite the adrenaline rush to save a life. After completing surgery and removing the mask, I was wide awake again.
Careful with Masks | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
Oakmont of Valencia officials have confirmed a memory-care resident is believed to have died from COVID-19-related causes Saturday.
Oakmont Confirms COVID-19-Related Death of Resident
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Monday announced an agreement on a shared vision for reopening their economies and controlling COVID-19 into the future.
California, Oregon, Washington Announce Western States Pact
One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
Some insist it's all a hoax. These people will be the ones who will continue the cycle. Maybe they will live, maybe they will die, but they will continue to pass it on to the rest of us. Typhoid Mary will walk among us.
One Day at a Time | Commentary by Dianne Erskine-Hellrigel
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
In response to small businesses affected by COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has created the Small Business Recovery Loan Program, administered by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
L.A. County Launches New Small Business Recovery Loan Program
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
The sailor assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications April 13, the Navy News Service reported.
Sailor on Aircraft Carrier Dies from COVID-19
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California utilities ratepayers will receive a "California Climate Credit" on their April bills, according to a notice sent Thursday by the state Public Utilities Commission.
Utilities Ratepayers to Receive California Climate Credit
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
California has had a total of 22,348 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 687 deaths as of Sunday, April 12, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon.
California Monday: 23,348 Cases Incl. 2,501 Healthcare Workers; 687 Deaths
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
UCLA has joined a nationwide effort to study whether convalescent plasma collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19 may yield a treatment for the deadly virus.
UCLA Joins National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project Testing
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
In a letter sent to state lawmakers Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget adviser said the Golden State will need to spend a minimum of $7 billion to fund the effort to protect the public from the COVID-19 pandemic.
California COVID-19 Costs Expected to Reach $7 Billion
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
Reacting to criticism that preventable delays set back America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump has put crosshairs on the country’s leading expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Fauci Role on Virus Task Force in Jeopardy, Trump Signals
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its March 14 No-Sail Order for all cruise ships as part of the battle to control the COVID-19 pandemic.
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for All Cruise Ships
Today in SCV History (April 13)
1935 - Gladys Carter convicted of manslaughter in fatal shooting of Frances Walker, of the Placerita Walkers [story]
Gladys Carter
%d bloggers like this: