Suspect in Custody After Canyon Country Standoff

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau resolved a nearly six-hour standoff on Monday by taking a suspect into custody on the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country.

The identify of the suspect has not been released.

The incident began, according to a LASD press release, at 6:22 a.m. when it was reported that the suspect was armed and had barricaded himself inside a home on Newhouse Street. However, it later was learned the suspect remained in a car located at the scene throughout the standoff.

The following information was released by LASD at 11 a.m.

“Deputies are currently investigating an armed barricaded suspect in a vehicle on the 19000 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country. The area of Delight Street and Whites Canyon Road has been closed off. Please avoid the area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel are assisting. SEB personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution.

All schools within the area are still in session. There are NO lockdowns. Additional deputies will be present at the schools as added security. Please expect traffic delays.

Homes along the 19000 block of Newhouse Street are being evacuated as a precaution. Transportation for evacuated residents will be provided to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 19513 Drycliff St. in Canyon Country.”

The standoff ended sometime after noon with the suspect in custody and all evacuations and road closures had ended by 1 p.m.

