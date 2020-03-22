Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of L.A. County Library’s 86 locations are currently closed to the public through March 31. Due dates for borrowed materials have been automatically extended, no late fines will be assessed, and customers can return materials when the Library reopens.

In an effort to make access to all of the Library’s digital resources more easily available to Los Angeles County residents, including those who do not currently have a library card, LA County Library is offering a temporary digital card, valid for 90 days. To sign up for a temporary digital card, LA County residents can visit LACountyLibrary.org/library-cards.

The digital card provides users access to all of the Library’s digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV, homework help, online classes, and more, including but not limited to:

– OverDrive and Libby– Place holds on and borrow up to 15 eBooks and audiobooks. No need to worry about returns – eBooks automatically expire at the end of the lending period.

– Kanopy – Stream independent, international, classic, and documentary films, with 10 play credits per month. Enjoy temporary unlimited access (through mid-April) to Kanopy for Kids with educational content like Sesame Street and Arthur.

– Hoopla – Borrow up to 8 eBooks, audiobooks, movies, or TV shows per month.

– RB Digital – Download popular magazines including US Weekly, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and more.

com – View instructional videos in a wide range of topics, including business, technology, design, and more.

– Mango Languages – Learn over 20 languages with free, self-paced classes, plus ESL courses in Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, and more.

– Brainfuse – Get online tutors daily from 12 – 10 pm for K to college students and adult learners. From math to science, resume to essay review, and GED to citizenship prep, there’s a tutor for you!

After signing up, customers will receive an email with a library card and PIN number within one business day. These credentials can be used to access all the eResources noted above. The card enables checkouts of and access to digital materials only; customers will not be able to borrow physical materials or place them on hold.

For more information about Coronavirus and Library resources, including Express Holds Pickup offerings at select libraries, visit LACountyLibrary.org/coronavirus.

About LA County Library

Founded in 1912, LA County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 community libraries and mobile fleet of 14 vehicles, including 3 bookmobiles, 6 MākMō (maker mobiles), and 5 Reading Machines. LA County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.