Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
| Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
Castaic Library

Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of L.A. County Library’s 86 locations are currently closed to the public through March 31. Due dates for borrowed materials have been automatically extended, no late fines will be assessed, and customers can return materials when the Library reopens.

In an effort to make access to all of the Library’s digital resources more easily available to Los Angeles County residents, including those who do not currently have a library card, LA County Library is offering a temporary digital card, valid for 90 days. To sign up for a temporary digital card, LA County residents can visit LACountyLibrary.org/library-cards.

The digital card provides users access to all of the Library’s digital offerings, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, TV, homework help, online classes, and more, including but not limited to:

OverDrive and Libby– Place holds on and borrow up to 15 eBooks and audiobooks. No need to worry about returns – eBooks automatically expire at the end of the lending period.
Kanopy – Stream independent, international, classic, and documentary films, with 10 play credits per month. Enjoy temporary unlimited access (through mid-April) to Kanopy for Kids with educational content like Sesame Street and Arthur.
Hoopla – Borrow up to 8 eBooks, audiobooks, movies, or TV shows per month.
RB Digital – Download popular magazines including US Weekly, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Wired, Newsweek, Rolling Stone, and more.
com – View instructional videos in a wide range of topics, including business, technology, design, and more.
Mango Languages – Learn over 20 languages with free, self-paced classes, plus ESL courses in Spanish, Mandarin, Arabic, and more.
Brainfuse – Get online tutors daily from 12 – 10 pm for K to college students and adult learners. From math to science, resume to essay review, and GED to citizenship prep, there’s a tutor for you!

After signing up, customers will receive an email with a library card and PIN number within one business day. These credentials can be used to access all the eResources noted above. The card enables checkouts of and access to digital materials only; customers will not be able to borrow physical materials or place them on hold.

For more information about Coronavirus and Library resources, including Express Holds Pickup offerings at select libraries, visit LACountyLibrary.org/coronavirus.

About LA County Library
Founded in 1912, LA County Library is one of the largest and most innovative library systems in the US. It offers free public resources including books, music, multimedia materials, computer and internet access, and educational and recreational services to 3.4 million residents across 3,000 square miles through its 86 community libraries and mobile fleet of 14 vehicles, including 3 bookmobiles, 6 MākMō (maker mobiles), and 5 Reading Machines. LA County Library is dedicated to reducing barriers and increasing access to and equity of public services for all. To learn more, visit LACountyLibrary.org.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas

Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas
Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in the Antelope Valley and L.A. County's mountain regions.
FULL STORY...

Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered an immediate three-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse Sunday after a deputy public defender assigned to the courthouse tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits

All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.
FULL STORY...

LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions

LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions
Saturday, Mar 21, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths and 59 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
California now has 1,468 confirmed cases, up 20% from Saturday's reported 1,224; and a total of 27 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area Sunday afternoon.
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional COVID-19 case in the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday morning.
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees
Lowe's and Home Depot have taken action in response to COVID-19 by adjusting hours and supporting the needs of their associates, customers and surrounding communities.
Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees
Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in the Antelope Valley and L.A. County's mountain regions.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas
Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery
One person was shot during an alleged armed robbery in a Stevenson Ranch home Saturday evening.
Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery
Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered an immediate three-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse Sunday after a deputy public defender assigned to the courthouse tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.
Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
A letter from a formerly small town to a town that's still small.
A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
Valencia-based Lundgren Management Construction Management & Consulting sent a letter to clients and partners expressing the company's commitment to helping fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths and 59 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.
LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization for a point-of-care COVID-19 diagnostic for the Cepheid Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 test, made by Cepheid of Sunnyvale, California.
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Rapid Testing Tool (Video)
Pomona’s Sheraton Fairplex Designated a County Quarantine Site
L.A. County has entered into an agreement with Fairplex to use the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel as temporary housing for individuals who may have been ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Department of Public Health due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Pomona’s Sheraton Fairplex Designated a County Quarantine Site
State Requisitioning Gear, Leasing Hospitals to Fight Coronavirus (Video)
March 21, 2020 - Governor Gavin Newsom today directed more than $42 million in emergency funding to expand California’s health care infrastructure and secure equipment and services to support California’s response to COVID-19.
State Requisitioning Gear, Leasing Hospitals to Fight Coronavirus (Video)
SCV Markets Open Early for Seniors, Higher-risk Shoppers (Update)
Several SCV markets are now opening their doors early or otherwise providing special shopping hours for seniors and other high-risk customers.
SCV Markets Open Early for Seniors, Higher-risk Shoppers (Update)
Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
Congress just passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and now are now considering a third Coronavirus bill which could benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other charitable organizations. Your elected officials need to hear directly from you.
Boys & Girls Clubs Seek Public Help to Lobby Congress
SCV Religious Community Switches to Online-based Services
As of Sunday, March 15, religious centers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley fully transitioned from in-person services and meetings to online.
SCV Religious Community Switches to Online-based Services
Newsom Sends National Guard to Distribute Food, Protect Vulnerable
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the deployment of California National Guard members to provide short-term food security to isolated and vulnerable Californians.
Newsom Sends National Guard to Distribute Food, Protect Vulnerable
California Saturday: 20% More Cases; Total 1,224 Positives, 23 Deaths
California now has 1,224 confirmed cases, with 23 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date.
California Saturday: 20% More Cases; Total 1,224 Positives, 23 Deaths
WHO Busts Coronavirus COVID-19 Myths, Misinformation
In light of dangerous myths and misinformation circulating about the coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organization has created a "myth-busters" webpage to present the facts.
WHO Busts Coronavirus COVID-19 Myths, Misinformation
