Today in
S.C.V. History
June 18
1945 - PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story]
Johnny Cordova
The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne
| Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Constellations

Nick Payne’s “Constellations” will run June 27-30, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

“Constellations” is a love story about an unlikely romance between Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a physicist. After a chance encounter at a barbeque brings them together, the possibility of a spark seems unlikely. What happens next defies the limits of understanding of time and space. Unfolding in a series of parallel moments over the course of their relationship. The play explores the infinite trajectories that love can take to bring people together or pull them apart.

Performances run on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29 will feature two performances, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The final show is Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the website.
Aug. 2-11: ‘Eye Candy’ at SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall

Aug. 2-11: ‘Eye Candy’ at SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
Three award winning local Santa Clarita Valley artists, Harriette Knight, Patty Haft and Georgette Arison invite the public to an opening reception of a visually stimulating art show called "Eye Candy" on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup

CSUN Summer Movie Fest Returns with All-Star Lineup
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
With warm weather finally here and Summer Term underway, many locals are looking forward to fun and relaxing summer activities.
FULL STORY...

Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery

Digital Diaspora Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Monday, Jun 3, 2024
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
FULL STORY...

June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake

June 21-23: Mass Meditation, Music, Yoga Festival at Castaic Lake
Friday, May 31, 2024
DisclosureFest and Fade to Black will host the Mass Meditation Initiative on Summer Solstice weekend, Friday, June 21- Sunday, June 23 at Castaic Lake.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug 1: ARTree Botanical Drawing Workshop
The ARTree Community Arts Center will host a Botanical Drawing Workshop 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the center's Studio 2, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Aug 1: ARTree Botanical Drawing Workshop
ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp
Create a superhero identity at the ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp from July 22- July 26 at ARTree Community Arts Center, ARTree Studio 1 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp
June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m.
June 24: Needham Ranch Parkway Grand Opening
Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 4 p.m.
Post Fire: Red Flag Conditions Continue to Hamper Efforts
Graffiti Beautification Workday Volunteers Sought
The Graffiti Beautification Workday city of Santa Clarita: Volunteer Engagement Program is seeking volunteers for Wednesday July 24 and Wednesday, July 31, 8-11 a.m.
Graffiti Beautification Workday Volunteers Sought
June 19: Last Chance to Enter SCV Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has extended the deadline to enter the parade without a late fee to Wednesday, June 19. The committee is seeking entries from the commumity for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
June 19: Last Chance to Enter SCV Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
July 13: ‘Select the Perfect Plants’ Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free gardening workshop on Saturday, July 13 9-11 a.m. "Selecting the Perfect Plants for SCV Landscapes" workshop will elevate your landscaping game.
July 13: ‘Select the Perfect Plants’ Workshop
June 20: Summer Solstice Senses Block Party
Celebrate the longest day of the year at the Summer Solstice SENSE Block Party, Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
June 20: Summer Solstice Senses Block Party
Post Fire 24 Percent Contained CAL FIRE Reports
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,611 acres and is now 24% contained.
Post Fire 24 Percent Contained CAL FIRE Reports
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, at approximately 7:35 p.m.
BREAKING NEWS: LASD Responds to Shooting Death on Lyons Avenue
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
Manny Herrera Signs with TMU Baseball
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
The Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, and will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO. 
Youth Concerto Competition Deadline Extended
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
Registration Now Open for Annual COC Cross Country Summer Series
Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.
Public Health Announces Rise in L.A. County Mpox Cases
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
Calling all bicyclists, runners, walkers and more! Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail!
Construction Set to Begin for Bouquet Canyon Trail
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
College of the Canyons will launch its first bachelor’s degree program in January 2025.
COC Launching Bachelor’s Degree Program
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 17 - Sunday, June 23.
Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Update: As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the Post Fire has spread to 15,611 acres, with 20% containment, according to CAL FIRE.
UPDATE: Post Fire Grows to 15,611 Acres, 20% Containment
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is strongly encouraging residents to prepare their households and families for wildfires, as numerous fires burned across Senate District 21 over the weekend.
Wilk Urges Emergency Preparedness as Multiple Fires Burn
June 27: SCV Chamber Business Expo
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the full community to attend its highly-anticipated Business Expo on Thursday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
June 27: SCV Chamber Business Expo
Today in SCV History (June 17)
1890 - 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story]
William Chormicle
The Post Fire Continues March Toward Pyramid Lake
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE, reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 14,625 acres and is now 8% contained. The latest news was reported by CAL FIRE at 8:26 p.m. on sunday, June 16. The fire continues to move south towards Pyramid Lake.
The Post Fire Continues March Toward Pyramid Lake
SCVNews.com