The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne

Nick Payne’s “Constellations” will run June 27-30, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.

“Constellations” is a love story about an unlikely romance between Roland, a beekeeper, and Marianne, a physicist. After a chance encounter at a barbeque brings them together, the possibility of a spark seems unlikely. What happens next defies the limits of understanding of time and space. Unfolding in a series of parallel moments over the course of their relationship. The play explores the infinite trajectories that love can take to bring people together or pull them apart.

Performances run on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29 will feature two performances, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The final show is Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

