The MAIN presents ‘Constellations’ by Nick Payne

The ARTree Community Arts Center will host a Botanical Drawing Workshop 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at the center's Studio 2, 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Create a superhero identity at the ARTree Summer Superhero Art Camp from July 22- July 26 at ARTree Community Arts Center, ARTree Studio 1 22508 6th St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the grand opening of Needham Ranch Parkway on Monday, June 24, at 9:30 a.m.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 15,690 acres and is now 24% contained. This latest update was issued at 4 p.m.
The Graffiti Beautification Workday city of Santa Clarita: Volunteer Engagement Program is seeking volunteers for Wednesday July 24 and Wednesday, July 31, 8-11 a.m.
Nick Payne's "Constellations" will run June 27-30, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee has extended the deadline to enter the parade without a late fee to Wednesday, June 19. The committee is seeking entries from the commumity for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a free gardening workshop on Saturday, July 13 9-11 a.m. "Selecting the Perfect Plants for SCV Landscapes" workshop will elevate your landscaping game.
Celebrate the longest day of the year at the Summer Solstice SENSE Block Party, Thursday, June 20, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
1945
- PFC Johnny Cordova of Castaic killed in action on Okinawa [story
]
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation on the 22900 block of Lyons Avenue, near the Department of Motor Vehicles office in Newhall. The incident was reported on Monday, June 17, at approximately 7:35 p.m.
Manny Herrera has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
The Youth Concerto Competition sponsored by the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is open to performers in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, and will result in a concert in October by the winning soloist performing live with the SCSO.
Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 49th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 11 to Aug. 15, 2024.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is alerting residents and health care providers about a concerning increase in mpox cases, with 10 new cases reported in Los Angeles County in the past two weeks up from an average of less than two cases per week during the preceding several weeks.
Calling all bicyclists, runners, walkers and more! Central Park is about to get a brand-new trail!
College of the Canyons will launch its first bachelor’s degree program in January 2025.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 17 - Sunday, June 23.
Update
.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is strongly encouraging residents to prepare their households and families for wildfires, as numerous fires burned across Senate District 21 over the weekend.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the full community to attend its highly-anticipated Business Expo on Thursday, June 27, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
1890
- 18-day murder trial of Castaic's W.C. Chormicle and W.A. Gardner ends in acquittal [story
]
The California Department of Foresty and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE, reports that the fast moving Post Fire that broke out in Gorman on Saturday, June 15 around 1:47 p.m. has reached 14,625 acres and is now 8% contained. The latest news was reported by CAL FIRE at 8:26 p.m. on sunday, June 16. The fire continues to move south towards Pyramid Lake.
