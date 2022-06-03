TMU Buys Properties in Placerita Canyon for Campus Housing

The Master’s University recently purchased nine properties in Placerita Canyon, expanding its housing capacity to meet record-setting enrollment growth the past two years.

The previous two fall semesters have seen TMU welcome new students at levels never before seen on its Newhall campus. This created a need for additional housing even before another large class of students is expected to arrive in fall 2022.

TMU partnered with the MacArthur Trust to purchase nine homes, seven of which are adjacent to campus, another two within walking distance.

Dubbed “Campus Cottages,” the units will house upperclassmen beginning in fall 2022. Each Campus Cottage will be named after a Christian missionary or influential figure.

In fall 2021, a record 415 new students enrolled at TMU. A study conducted by The Chronicle of Higher Education showed that TMU saw the highest rate of growth in California and the 18th best rate nationwide, between 2019 and 2020 in terms of year-over-year changes in the number of freshmen enrolled.

TMU Vice President of Administration Todd Kostjuk said he believes people have been attracted to TMU’s unwavering doctrinal commitment and to a campus that has undergone major renovations in recent years through generous donor funding.

The purchase of nine homes adds roughly 12 acres to TMU’s campus, which previously encompassed 95 acres, and continues an era of transformation of the school’s grounds and buildings.

Since the beginning of 2020, The Master’s University has renovated dormitories and classrooms, revamped or constructed student spaces and greatly upgraded academic buildings.

The school has also constructed the Pearl C. Schaffer School of Education Center, a sand volleyball complex and a track and field training facility.

The upgrades to TMU’s infrastructure have been mirrored by the expansion of the University’s program offerings. TMU has recently added majors in interdisciplinary studies, entrepreneurial studies, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering and sport management.

